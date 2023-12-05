CRAYOLA NAMES KATHY IRELAND CHIEF CREATIVE AMBASSADOR

Crayola

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), the 14th most powerful brand in the world, per License Global! is named Chief Creative Ambassador for Crayola, the worldwide leader in children's creative self-expression.  The announcement was made by Rich Wuerthele, president and chief executive officer of Crayola, a Hallmark subsidiary based in Easton, PA.

Image Courtesy of Jon Carrasco
"Kathy Ireland has built a powerful company by leading with integrity and putting people ahead of profit, which is why the kathy ireland® brand is trusted by parents and families worldwide.  As a strong advocate for children and families, paired with creative genius and business acumen, this partnership with Kathy can yield disruptive and unique programs which will further Crayola's mission of helping parents and educators raise creatively alive kids," states Mr. Wuerthele.

"Children have the most beautiful imagination and as any parent can attest to, a curiosity about everything the moment they are able to hear and see," says Ms. Ireland, who is featured in Forbes magazine's most recent 50 Over 50 issue. "As a mom, Crayola was a staple in our household, with drawings that brought us smiles and sometimes lots of laughter, wonderment, and most importantly, an insight into our children's thoughts and imagination.  We were able to see the world through our children's eyes! It is truly a pleasure to partner with Crayola.  Together we will develop programs which will inspire parents and caregivers to make creative moments that spark their kids' curiosity and allow them to discover the power and joy of creativity."  

Crayola and Ms. Ireland are currently working on several verticals that will further their belief that creativity is a life skill that helps kids fulfill their potential.      

ABOUT CRAYOLA

Whether it's providing tools to put a purple octopus on the moon, helping create family memories or enabling teachers to bring arts-infused learning into the classroom, Crayola is passionate about helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children.  The company has inspired creativity in children for 120 years, creating a broad portfolio of products, experiences and content that encourage kids to explore, discover, play, pretend, and dream.  Through its work, Crayola sees a world where the inherent creativity of children is fully nurtured into adulthood, filling the world with more curiosity, imagination, joy, connections, and fulfilling lives.

ABOUT KATHY IRELAND

Launched in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide is today acknowledged as the most successful woman-owned licensing corporation in history, according to WWD (Women's Wear Daily). Kathy is the youngest person to enter both the Licensing Hall of Fame and the International Home Furnishing Hall of Fame. Kathy is the first woman to join the NFL PI Board of Directors. Forbes reports retail sales over $3.1 billion for kathy ireland® Worldwide, and honors Kathy on their 50 women over 50 list, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Viola Davis and more. Corporate Headquarters for kathy ireland® Worldwide are located in Rancho Mirage, CA.

