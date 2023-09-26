Crayola Teams Up with Kohl's for Color-Forward, Limited-Edition Merchandise Line

News provided by

Crayola

26 Sep, 2023, 12:06 ET

Collection to include fashion apparel, accessories and home décor for holiday shoppers

EASTON, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola, the brand that unites imagination and self-expression through color, and fashion retail giant Kohl's are teaming up this holiday for the first-time to launch a merchandise collection, Crayola x Kohl's, available exclusively at Kohl's and on Kohls.com beginning Monday, October 2nd.

The limited-edition line, aimed at engaging consumers through color and creativity, features merchandise across several categories including fashion apparel, accessories, gifts, impulse buys, home décor and more. Stand-out products include joyful jammies for the whole family, a vibrant Jetson scooter, cheerful tabletop décor, and so much more. In addition, the merry home collection will feature extensions of the Crayola Colors of Kindness line, designed to amplify the conversation during this season of color with words of kindness and positive self-talk through scented candles, home décor and fun accessories.

"Crayola's collaboration with Kohl's will capture all the joy and excitement in retail this holiday season. The robust ensemble of merchandise will bring celebrations and traditions to colorful life with unexpected products that will surprise and delight," said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President, Business Development, Global Licensing and Experiences. "The Crayola x Kohl's collection empowers kids and adults alike to express themselves through gift giving in bright colors and kind sentiments—including every shade of happy."

To view and shop all the items in the Crayola x Kohl's collection, consumers can head to Kohl's stores nationwide and Kohls.com on October 2nd. Kohl's Rewards members can access the collection on September 29th.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, stands as the global trailblazer in children's creative expression products. Born from the iconic Crayola Crayon in 1903, the Crayola brand has blossomed into an expansive portfolio of art tools, crafting activities, toys, and digital platforms, allowing children to color their world in imaginative ways. Dive deeper at www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

SOURCE Crayola

