Crayola's First Global Color Vote Reveals Universal Love for Blue

Globally, the results revealed surprising similarities, but also a few standout shades that reflected regional personality, pride and cultural palettes:

USA: Cerulean, Robin's Egg Blue, Wisteria

Canada: Cerulean, Robin's Egg Blue, Wild Strawberry

UK: Cerulean, Wisteria, Wild Strawberry

Mexico: Lavender, Turquoise Blue, Wisteria

Italy: Sky Blue, Yellow, Violet

Philippines: Blue, Red, Yellow

Spain: Lavender, Fuchsia, Robin's Egg Blue

Australia: Cerulean, Wisteria, Violet

According to Domicele Jonauskaite, PhD, experimental color psychologist, University of Lausanne, Switzerland, researchers have been interested in color preferences for more than a century. Shades of blue and blue-green are liked more than shades of orange and yellow; lighter colors more liked than darker colors; and people generally are drawn to more saturated shades.

"Crayola's finding that Cerulean is liked the most fits these general trends," Jonauskaite said. "Different explanations exist, with the most powerful one leaning toward ecological factors. Blue is liked because it is reminiscent of clear water and blue sky, all very positive natural phenomena. Other experiences are more personal. For instance, in cultures where red carries celebratory significance or where lavender fields dominate the landscape, these associations might weigh more strongly in shaping preferences."

Variations of blue pulled through across generations as well, revealing a shared emotional connection to calm, cool tones. From Gen Alpha to Baby Boomers, shades of blue consistently ranked among the top picks—whether it was Sky Blue for the youngest voters, Cerulean for Millennials and Gen Z, or classic Blue and Robin's Egg Blue for older generations. Even among more vibrant or nostalgic choices like Wild Strawberry and Purple Heart, blue remains a unifying thread suggesting that across ages and generations, we're drawn to hues that evoke serenity, imagination, and trust. Top three colors based on generational preferences are:

Gen Alpha: Sky Blue, Piggy Pink, Red

Gen Z: Cerulean, Wisteria, Robin's Egg Blue

Millennials: Cerulean, Robin's Egg Blue, Wild Strawberry

Gen X: Cerulean, Royal Purple, Blue

Baby Boomers: Purple Heart, Robin's Egg Blue, Blue

"This year Crayola is celebrating creativity through color and the deeply personal role it plays in connecting us to the past and inspiring us anew," said Crayola Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Lozano. "Color is integral to who we are and how we see the world. It has the power to connect us across cultures, generations, and emotions. And it opens our creative possibilities. It's always exciting to see how Crayola colors continue to fuel imaginations and inspire creative moments for our fans worldwide."

The Global Color Vote amplifies Crayola's Campaign for Creativity, an advocacy initiative designed to champion creative expressions in everyday life. By inviting people around the world to choose the colors that resonate most, Crayola is reinforcing its belief that color is a powerful tool for self-expression — one that sparks ideas, emotions, and connections. The campaign celebrates how creativity lives in all of us, and how something as simple as a favorite color can unlock joyful, imaginative moments.

A recent Color Perception Survey by Crayola and the Ad Council Research Institute revealed that color is far more than decoration — it's a powerful spark for emotion, imagination, and creative expression. In fact, 87% of respondents say color influences their creativity, and 69% associate specific colors with moods and emotions.

The top emotions resulting from the Global Color Vote are happy, comforted, calm, creative and nostalgic, revealing the connectivity between color and emotion. For instance, people who chose Canary as their favorite color were almost 2.5 times more likely to feel happy, while those who preferred Sepia were more than 4 times more likely to feel comforted. Almond stood out for its calming effect, with fans being 3.7 times more likely to feel calm, and Cerise (red pink) sparked creativity, increasing the likelihood of feeling creative by 2.8 times. Meanwhile, Burnt Sienna evoked strong feelings of nostalgia, with a 4 times higher likelihood of feeling nostalgic among its fans. These insights show that favorite colors aren't just aesthetic choices; they're emotional touchpoints that shape how we feel and express ourselves.

The vote has culminated in an exciting product launch inspired by the shades the world loves most. The "World's Favorite Colors" special collection crayons, markers and colored pencil packs, activity kits, and themed coloring books will be available in retailers this holiday and early 2026.

*Crayola Global Color Vote was executed from July-September 2025 with more than 63,000 participants from 183 countries.

