Crayola, Tra Publishing and Kids In Need Foundation Partner to Share Messages of Diversity and Inclusion in Underserved Schools with Colors of the World Crayons and Alice Walker's New Children's Book "Sweet People are Everywhere"

When drawing the artwork for "Sweet People Are Everywhere," illustrator Quim Torres used Crayola art tools including Colors of the World skin tone crayons to depict images and scenes from all over the world that showcase sweetness. The 24 formulated skin tone colors, which launched in 2020, give children the opportunity to fully and accurately represent themselves and the world around them through creativity, imagination and self-expression. To help support the message of diversity and inclusion, Crayola is donating Colors of the World crayon packs to children in 24 different underserved school districts across the country, along with copies of "Sweet People Are Everywhere."

"I am delighted to share my new children's book, 'Sweet People Are Everywhere.' The words are from a poem I wrote that celebrates good people, sweet people, who are found all over the world. In the poem I am writing about the unity of the Earth's people and our similarities—we are all connected to the same sustaining life force, which is nature," said Alice Walker. "I am also happy to share that through a partnership with Crayola, Kids In Need Foundation and Tra Publishing, a total of 5,000 "Sweet People Are Everywhere" books and over 11,000 Crayola Colors of the World crayon packs will be donated to children in need around the country. I hope all of you enjoy the book, share it with your families, and help live and spread this important message of connectivity."

In support of the release, Crayola Education developed a Teacher's Guide Activity Kit which celebrates the inclusive ideas shared in "Sweet People are Everywhere." Through this activity guide, children learn about different countries and all they have in common with the sweet people that live there. The kit offers the ability to read, create, present, and connect with students using the coloring pages and encourages independence and imaginative thought. Additionally, Crayola Education will host a "Read Along, Draw Along" Facebook Live event with Alice Walker on October 12, 2021 at 2PM/ET. Walker will share a reading and the story behind her children's book for the very first time, followed by a one-on-one interview by James Wells, Innovative Teaching & Learning Manager with Crayola Education. Attendees will also learn about how illustrator Quim Torres used Colors of the World throughout the children's book. The link to view the event is here.

"When Crayola launched Colors of the World, we wanted to give children the chance to color themselves and the world they see around them through their own eyes," said Mimi Dixon, Director Brand Activation and Content at Crayola. "We were thrilled to learn that Colors of the World would be used to illustrate "Sweet People are Everywhere," to help contribute to the book's message about a common thread between us all, in the best way Crayola can, through color. We are excited to further the message of inclusion and representation and give back to underserved school districts with Kids In Need Foundation."

"At Kids In Need Foundation we believe every child deserves access to a quality education and the supplies to support that," says Jennifer Lehman, Senior Director of Development & Corporate Partnerships at Kids In Need Foundation. "With the donation from Crayola and Tra Publishing, thousands of children across 24 underserved school districts will have the opportunity to better understand the world around them and create art that more accurately represents themselves."

"Sweet People Are Everywhere" will be released on November 2, 2021 and can be found across retailers nationwide. The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

About Tra Publishing

Tra Publishing creates beautifully crafted books about fine and decorative arts, architecture, and design that inspire social, cultural, and environmental awareness. Tra began publishing children's books in 2020, with the best- selling And the People Stayed Home by Kitty O'Meara. The company is passionate about books and passionate about the contribution each book can make. Proceeds of many of Tra's titles are donated to environmental, arts, and activist organizations. Based in Miami, Tra was founded in 2016 by graphic designer and author Ilona Oppenheim. Tra's books are distributed worldwide through Simon & Schuster. For more information, visit www.trapublishing.com. Follow Tra on Instagram @trapublishing.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education, provides the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. By providing essential school supplies, distance learning resources, and other classroom items in high demand, KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. In 2020, through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide, KINF served an estimated 5 million students, 205,000 teachers, and provided over $70 million in product at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

CONTACT: Mary Hanna, [email protected]

SOURCE Crayola