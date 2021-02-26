Crayon US Gains Microsoft Modern Workplace Unit from Strategic Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in digital transformation, announced today it is taking over the Microsoft Modern Workplace practice from one of its strategic partners, Integration Partners.

Crayon and Integration Partners, an IT services engineering firm, have already had a successful partnership and the new agreement strengthens Crayon's capabilities around Microsoft Office, Teams, Voice, and Security.

Integration Partners

"After a shared mutually beneficial partnership for over three years, Crayon will be taking over Integration Partners' Microsoft practice," said Crayon US CEO Glenn Orcutt. "This transition aligns with our strategic direction and will allow Integration Partners to continue to provide the Crayon services portfolio to their customers, further extending Crayon's Microsoft capabilities. Both companies recognize the market opportunity to leverage one another's core strengths."

Integration Partners is an award-winning, national company that specializes in solutions that are open, scalable, and drive greater outcomes and competitiveness for customers.

"To drive digital transformation at scale, and accelerate outcomes for our customers, we believe that the best path forward is via a best of breed strategic partner," said David Raftery, Integration Partners' Chief Customer Officer. "By deepening our relationship with Crayon, we not only expand our Microsoft capabilities, we are also able to leverage their expertise in areas such as AI and machine learning to create further differentiation in the marketplace."

Crayon will continue serving Integration Partners customers through their reliable services framework which helps customers unlock the full potential of their existing technology while opening the door to greater innovation and productivity.

For more information contact:

Lesly Kenney

VP Marketing United States

[email protected]

+1 720-598-1529

About Crayon:

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful and secure digital transformation journey. We provide guidance on the best solutions for our clients' business needs and budget to thrive and innovate with software, cloud, AI and big data. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 2,000 employees across more than 50 locations worldwide.

SOURCE Crayon US