"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Auction Proceeds to Benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) announces that Rachel Bloom, creator and star of the hit television show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," is auctioning her hand-selected inventory from the show through online auction house Screenbid, LLC., where the auction is now live. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to NAMI. The auction is available at this link until November 15th at 3:00 pm ET.

"NAMI is grateful for Rachel Bloom's generosity and her steadfast commitment to helping raise awareness about mental illness," said NAMI Acting CEO Angela Kimball. "The more people willing to speak openly about mental illness, the easier it is to break down stigma, stop discrimination and increase access to care."

The final season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," a show that tackled mental illness head on, finished airing earlier this year. Bloom decided to collect props, costumes, and other memorabilia for fans to have after the show and wanted to raise funds for an issue she cares about at the same time.

"I'm so excited that these props/costumes that would have been forgotten in storage or thrown away will, instead, live long lives in the homes of our beloved fans," said Bloom.

The collection of items being sold are 90 best of the best memories from the series, including favorites from the show: Rebecca's Prison Jumpsuit, Josh's We'll Never Have Problems Again Jumpsuit and Season 3 Saga Sell Outfit and props like The Home Bass Sign and The Giant Pretzel from Rebetzel's Storefront. Signed scripts will also be up for auction.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. With over 600 affiliates, NAMI provides support and education, advocacy and public awareness across the country.

ScreenBid is the world's best source for certified authentic, screen-used Hollywood memorabilia and collectibles. ScreenBid.com, has hosted the official auctions for VEEP, Breaking Bad, The Office, True Blood, Broad City, Sons of Anarchy, Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men, New Girl, Bates Motel, Grimm and more, connecting fans directly with their favorite movies and TV shows by making available the best props, wardrobe pieces and set decoration from the big and small screens. Bidding is easy, and every ScreenBid item comes with a studio certificate of authenticity.

