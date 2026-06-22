Crazy Girls Cabaret Is Quietly Serving the Best Lunch Deal in North Phoenix, and Nobody Sees It Coming

A full steak-and-fries lunch for $9. An Angus burger, fries, and a draft beer for $8. Happy hour from 11:30 AM. The catch? It's a strip club.

PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Girls Cabaret, the upscale gentlemen's club located at 1926 W Deer Valley Rd in North Phoenix, is drawing a growing weekday lunch crowd with a full kitchen menu and daily food specials that are turning first-time guests into regulars, often before they even notice the entertainment.

A Crazy Girls Cabaret entertainer shows off the club's kitchen menu, which includes an Angus burger, wings, and fries — all available daily starting at lunch. The North Phoenix gentlemen's club at 1926 W Deer Valley Rd serves food daily from 11:30 AM with happy hour specials running through 6:00 PM.

The venue's weekday lunch program, available daily with happy hour drink specials running from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM, features a scratch kitchen offering hearty, made-to-order plates at prices that undercut most fast-casual options in the Deer Valley and I-17 corridor. Highlights include a 6oz steak and fries for $9, an Angus burger with fries and a draft beer combo for $8, a Big Breakfast Burrito served all day for $7, and a full menu of sandwiches, salads, wings, and wraps, most priced between $5 and $10.

"The reaction we get from people trying the food for the first time is always the same, they're genuinely shocked," said Jeff Oursland, Co-Owner and Spokesman for Crazy Girls Cabaret. "A 6oz steak cooked to order with fries for nine dollars. A burger, fries, and a beer for eight. People expect bar peanuts. They get a real kitchen."

Weekly specials add additional value. Taco Tuesday brings $1 street tacos made with choice of seasoned meat, onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Wild Wednesday features an Angus burger and 6-wing combo for $10. The all-day Breakfast Burrito, loaded with eggs, bacon or ham, dirty fries, cheese, and salsa, caters to the late-morning and midday crowd that populates the Deer Valley business and industrial corridor surrounding the club.

Conveniently located off I-17 at the Deer Valley Road interchange, Crazy Girls serves lunch guests from across North Phoenix including the Deer Valley Airport business park, the I-17/Bell Road corridor, and surrounding communities through Anthem and Peoria. The full kitchen and bar are open seven days a week, with the relaxed, air-conditioned lounge providing a comfortable setting for working lunches, team outings, and midday breaks.

"We've built a menu around real food at honest prices," Oursland said. "If you're working near I-17 or Deer Valley and you want a sit-down lunch with a cold drink for under ten dollars, there aren't many places in North Phoenix that can match that. We just happen to also have live entertainment."

About Crazy Girls Cabaret

Crazy Girls Cabaret is a full-service adult entertainment and hospitality venue located at 1926 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027, near the I-17 and Deer Valley Road interchange in North Phoenix. The club features a full-service kitchen open daily, a premium bar with happy hour specials from 11:30 AM–6:00 PM, live entertainment, and VIP private rooms — open 7 days a week. For menus, specials, and reservations, visit crazygirlscabaret.com or call (623) 289-7780.

Contact: Jeff Oursland, Co-Owner & Spokesman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (623) 289-7780

Web: crazygirlscabaret.com

SOURCE Crazy Girls Cabaret