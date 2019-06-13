CRB announces election of new associates in Kansas City office

KANSAS CITY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top ENR ranking design and construction firm, CRB, announces the election of four Kansas City employees to associates. These elections are based on the individual's leadership and contributions to CRB's long-term success.

"This is another great group of outstanding CRB employees, all of whom have distinguished themselves as exceptional contributors to CRB's success," Jeff Biskup, CEO of CRB, said. "These employees have been recognized by their peers as being the best of the best and have demonstrated exceptional accomplishment and potential through their outstanding performance and selfless dedication to the success of CRB and our clients."

Our people are CRB's most valuable assets. Our thought leaders are experts at solving technical challenges affecting clients in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and science and technology industries.

CRB congratulates the following newest associates:

Doug Chritton, PE – Doug is a licensed chemical engineer on our pharmaceutical team. He has been with CRB for seven years.

Colleen Driver , AIA, LEED AP – Colleen is a registered architect on CRB's science + technology team and has been with CRB for eight years.

Susan Nagel, PE – Susan is a licensed mechanical engineer on our biotechnology team. She has been with CRB for 10 years.

Tim Robben, PE –Tim is a licensed engineer on our biotechnology team and serves as the Midwest regional discipline leader for electrical engineering. He has been with CRB for seven years.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

