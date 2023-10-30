Comviva's NGAGE Honored as Best Cloud Innovation at Global Carrier Awards

News provided by

Comviva

30 Oct, 2023, 06:03 ET

NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that its NGAGE – CPaaS Solution has received the prestigious Global Carrier Awards 2023 in the 'Best Cloud Innovation' category. The 19th annual Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) took place in London last week, during the 2023 Capacity Europe conference.

Comviva's NGAGE CPaaS Solution has garnered widespread acclaim from leading analyst firms, including Juniper and Gartner, for empowering telcos with a comprehensive suite of cloud-based communication solutions tailored for enterprise clients. These solutions seamlessly engage customers across multiple channels, including SMS, Email, WhatsApp, Voice, Video, and Conversational AI, while offering cognitive automation and NLP capabilities.

NGAGE has been successfully deployed by more than 80 telecom operators, enabling them to provide CPaaS services to over 7,000 businesses worldwide. This platform facilitates an impressive annual traffic volume of over 250 billion messages and has played a pivotal role in assisting Telcos in generating new revenue streams, with a substantial annual growth of USD 140 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshbandhu Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, Messaging Solutions at Comviva said, "We are proud to receive this prestigious Global Carrier Awards 2023. The acknowledgment of our NGAGE CPaaS platform as the Best Cloud Innovation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence within the realm of cloud-based communication solutions. We remain dedicated to fostering positive transformation and growth for our telecom partners, enabling them to thrive in an ever-evolving market. This accolade not only validates our efforts but also serves as a source of motivation to continuously push the boundaries of what's achievable in the realm of carrier services."

The Global Carrier Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations in the telecommunications and carrier industry. This prestigious awards ceremony acknowledges the contributions of companies and individuals who have made significant advancements in the field of global communication and connectivity services.

For further information, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
DGM, Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]
Contact no. +91-9910030732

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Comviva

