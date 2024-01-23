CRB Announces Key Appointments to Regional Vice President Roles

Global AEC firm promotes Kenney and Lachapelle to leadership roles in critical life science, food and beverage markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting services to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced the promotions of Lindsay Kenney and Daniel Lachapelle to Regional Vice President roles with the company. Kenney and Lachapelle will oversee operations in the Midwest and Northeast, respectively.

Daniel Lachapelle, CRB's Regional Vice President, Northeast Lindsay Kenney, CRB's Regional Vice President, Midwest

The promotions advance CRB's commitment to successful client outcomes in these critical regions, where thriving biopharma and F&B communities, research institutions and top industry talent are advancing health care solutions and speeding life-saving vaccines, therapies and food innovation to consumers.

Kenney will lead the company's Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, and Omaha offices. Before her promotion, Kenney was the Midwest Region's Senior Director of Design Operations, part of more than 20 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Kenney, who holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Washington University, joined CRB as a process engineer in 2002 and steadily built a resume of high-impact life sciences facility projects across the United States and Europe. Her exceptional project experience and strong leadership skills make her the perfect candidate to lead the Midwest, home to a large and diverse client set across the biopharma and animal health spaces.

Lachapelle will oversee CRB's offices in Boston, Bridgewater, N.J., Philadelphia, Rockville, Md., and Toronto. With more than 30 years of global biopharma experience, including a tenure as CEO of the Life Sciences & Chemicals Division of M+W Group, Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, whose Northeast focus places CRB at the center of one of the world's most dynamic and competitive life sciences clusters.

Lachapelle joined CRB in 2018 and previously led the company's Canada operations. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a certificate in advanced management from McGill University in Montreal. He also completed the Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy program at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Kenney and Lachapelle will report to Chief Operating Officer Sam Kitchell. Both RVPs carry deep experience – ranging from small- and medium-sized project management to large-scale integrated project delivery credentials – that will position their regional teams to succeed and propel the company's performance in their markets, Kitchell said.

"Adding Lindsay and Daniel to our roster of regional leaders completes a team that is uniquely positioned to build on CRB's successes and lead our growth," Kitchell said. "Both have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise throughout their careers at CRB, and their rich understanding of our business and strong leadership skills will drive career growth for CRB employees and remarkable experiences for our clients."

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,300 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Clark: 816-200-5234

SOURCE CRB Group Inc.