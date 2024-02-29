CRB names longtime Anheuser-Busch CapEx leader as company's new Director of Client Engagement

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the hiring of longtime Anheuser-Busch CapEx director Ken VonderHaar as its new Director of Client Engagement.

Ken VonderHaar, CRB Director of Client Engagement, Food+Beverage

In his role within the company's Food and Beverage business, VonderHaar will develop and execute CRB strategies to enhance client satisfaction, drive revenue growth, lead account management efforts, and strengthen long-term client relationships. His extensive background in capital project front-end planning, construction execution and strategic thinking – developed across 35 years of service at A-B – will be instrumental to helping CRB advance its leadership position with F&B clients.

"I initially met Ken back in 1999 when I was a service provider working for Anheuser-Busch on capital projects. I was always impressed with how savvy Ken was on project execution and how he brought project teams together," said Jason Robertson, CRB's Vice President of Food and Beverage. "I'm excited to have him join the CRB team and bring that owner's perspective to the organization. His unique view of capital planning, shaped over three-plus decades with one of the world's most iconic brands, gives our company and our clients the advantage."

VonderHaar's impressive career at Anheuser-Busch spans several key positions, including his most recent role as Global CapEx Director & Vertical Operations Support. He successfully implemented over $4 billion in capital improvements, demonstrating exceptional capital plan portfolio management and construction management skills. VonderHaar's ability to effectively lead project teams and suppliers has consistently achieved business objectives, credentials that will further position CRB for long-term success with food and beverage clients.

VonderHaar holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, earned in 1987.

"CRB is poised to seize on a set of optimal market conditions in which manufacturers, fueled by the prospects for stabilizing inflation and interest rates, are resuming their upward CapEx plans. We should expect that many of those plans will involve the kind of high-technology, digital-first capabilities that CRB can deliver," VonderHaar said. "I'm thrilled to join CRB and help clients bring their capital plans to life, from conceptual planning through first salable product."

