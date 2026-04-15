CRC's Chief Scientific Officer, Gary Kay, Ph.D., to Speak at 2026 Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety

Panel to address regulatory guidance, research, and countermeasures for medication-related impaired driving

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC), a neuroscience-focused contract research organization, today announced that Gary Kay, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will serve as a panel speaker at the 2026 Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety, taking place April 19-21, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Gary Kay, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Kay will participate in the session titled "Countermeasures, Regulations, & Research to Prevent Driving Under the Influence of Prescription & Over-the-Counter Medications," scheduled for Monday, April 20, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM (EST). The session is part of the conference's Impaired Driving track and will feature federal regulators and experts from leading research institutions, including those with experience across NHTSA and academic driving safety programs.

As the use of prescription and over-the-counter medications continues to increase, and with emerging therapeutic classes such as psychedelics gaining momentum in neuropsychiatric clinical development, understanding their impact on driving safety has become a growing regulatory and public health priority. The panel will examine the effects of medications on cognitive and psychomotor performance, with a focus on regulatory expectations, scientific methodologies, and strategies to reduce risk. Discussions will include alignment with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance on drug-impaired driving and the role of clinical research in evaluating real-world functional outcomes.

Dr. Kay brings decades of experience in neuropsychology and clinical research, including his work as a consultant to both the FDA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on drug-impaired driving. He has conducted numerous regulatory clinical trials evaluating the effects of medications on driving performance and has contributed to the development of industry guidance in this area.

"Understanding how medications impact real-world functioning, including driving, requires both scientific rigor and practical application," said Dr. Kay. "This conversation is critical as regulators, researchers, and developers work to ensure patient safety while maintaining the scientific standards required to support therapeutic development."

CRC's work in CNS clinical trials frequently includes the evaluation of cognitive and functional outcomes, including the effects of investigational and approved therapies on real-world performance such as driving. This includes dedicated driving studies using simulation methodologies to assess impairment and support regulatory decision-making, with experience across 20+ studies and a demonstrated impact on FDA labeling and regulatory outcomes. CRC also brings experience supporting complex neuropsychiatric programs, including 10 psychedelic clinical trials involving specialized regulatory, scientific, and operational expertise. With 20 years of exclusive focus on central nervous system clinical research, CRC supports programs requiring careful assessment of safety, cognition, and functional endpoints.

About the Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety

The Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety is one of the largest and most established U.S. conferences dedicated to traffic safety and injury prevention. The annual event convenes thousands of professionals from government agencies, academic institutions, law enforcement, and industry to share research, policy updates, and practical strategies aimed at reducing roadway injuries and fatalities. The 2026 conference will be held April 19-21 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Learn more at https://lifesaversconference.org/.

About Cognitive Research Corporation

Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC) is a neuroscience-specialty CRO supporting Phase I-III clinical trials across neurology, psychiatry, and analgesia. With 20 years of exclusive focus on CNS research, CRC combines scientific expertise with operational discipline to deliver accurate, actionable, and regulator-ready results. CRC's integrated teams and long-standing site relationships support high-quality data and consistent execution from study start through closeout. Learn more at www.cogres.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Edwards

Director of Marketing, CRC

[email protected]|+1 (910) 742-5528

SOURCE Cognitive Research Corporation