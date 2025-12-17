CRE 360 Partners Finds ICSC New York Reflects Strong Retailer Demand and Disciplined Expansion

Firm Sees Quality Over Quantity Expansion Driven by Data and Strong Real Estate Fundamentals in 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE 360 Partners, a premier full-service commercial real estate consulting firm, reported that retailers are entering 2026 with a disciplined, "quality over quantity" expansion strategy following ICSC New York 2025. Retailers remain active and are using data to prioritize high-quality locations, strong underlying fundamentals and analytics-backed site selection.

"What we're seeing isn't contraction. It's concentration. Retailers are expanding into locations that data has already proven will perform, reshaping how growth decisions are made," said Sam Collier, Managing Director at CRE 360 Partners.

Market Signals Point to Strategic Growth Opportunities

Retailers and landlords are navigating 2026 with discipline and clarity. Key market signals include:

Disciplined Retail Expansion: Retailers have open-to-buy programs, with grocery operators actively pursuing new locations and relying more heavily on data-backed site validation.

Retailers have open-to-buy programs, with grocery operators actively pursuing new locations and relying more heavily on data-backed site validation. Value and Discount Momentum: Consumer trade-down is driving strong growth among value and discount retailers, creating opportunities for landlords to reposition tenant mixes toward more resilient categories.

Consumer trade-down is driving strong growth among value and discount retailers, creating opportunities for landlords to reposition tenant mixes toward more resilient categories. Data Driven Decision Making: AI and predictive analytics are accelerating decisions, enabling retailers to right-size stores and landlords to refine tenant mix with greater precision.

AI and predictive analytics are accelerating decisions, enabling retailers to right-size stores and landlords to refine tenant mix with greater precision. Limited New Development: Constrained retail development is sharpening site selection, with retailers and developers seeking greater certainty before advancing new projects.

Constrained retail development is sharpening site selection, with retailers and developers seeking greater certainty before advancing new projects. More Collaborative Deal Structures: Landlords are increasingly offering rent support, tenant improvement participation and test-and-learn arrangements to attract high-potential concepts and accelerate leasing.

"ICSC New York demonstrated that this is an exciting time for retail real estate," said Kevin Bissell, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Research at CRE 360 Partners. "These conditions create opportunity for those with the intelligence to act decisively."

The message from the show was clear: success belongs to those who combine strategic vision with tactical precision as retailers expand and supply remains limited.

