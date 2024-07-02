CREACT4MED Closing Event

Forging Future Paths for Creativity and Culture

10th and 11th July 2024

Sant Pau Recinte Modernista, Carrer de Sant Antoni Maria Claret, 167, Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 4 years, CREACT4MED has provided financial support to cultural and creative entities, launched a training programme to upskill budding entrepreneurs, and has built a community of over 1.600 creative minds across the Mediterranean region. On the 10th and 11th of July 2024, CREACT4MED will celebrate its final event in Barcelona to present the impact made, gather key stakeholders from across the Mediterranean to solidify the CREACT4MED community, and spark further action for stronger and brighter cultural and creative industries in the Mediterranean.

As part of the agenda of activities, CREACT4MED is pleased to invite you to the press conference where project partners and beneficiaries will fully explain the impacts and results of CREACT4MED. The press conference will take place July 11, at 09:30 am at Sant Pau Recinte Modernista, Carrer de Sant Antoni Maria Claret, 167, Barcelona.

Event: Press conference CREACT4MED Closing Event

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time: 09:30 am

Venue: Sant Pau Recinte Modernista, Barcelona (Spain)

If you are unable to attend the press conference in person, you can also follow online at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcocOutrDsiH9a_3JvdBwyBzlJrNlv8tawb

You must register prior to the press conference via Zoom. You can then add the meeting link directly to your calendar.

At the press conference, the following will be at your disposal:

Rym Ayadi

President and Founder, EMEA

CREACT4MED Director

Maria Ruiz de Cossío

Senior Project Manager, EMEA

CREACT4MED Coordinator

Roger Albinyana

Managing Director, IEMED

Rola Fayyad

Founder and CEO, Viavii

Wafae Zaoui

Founder and CEO, CRE ARTISANAT

Farah Chamas

Project Manager, Nucleus Ventures

About CREACT4MED

CREACT4MED is a project funded by the European Union (EU) through the EuropeAid Programme, that aims to strengthen businesses and entrepreneurship in the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) in the Southern Neighbourhood of the EU, with a particular focus on young people and women. The project is coordinated by the Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA) as Lead Partner.

About Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA)

Aimed at contributing to the changing realities in the Euro-Mediterranean and Africa, EMEA brings together leading economists and high-level international and local experts to think for the future of the Euro-Mediterranean and Africa in a multi-polar world.

