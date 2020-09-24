Creaform Announces New and Complete R-Series™ suite of Automated Dimensional Quality Control Solutions

LÉVIS, QC, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creaform, a worldwide leader in 3D measurement solutions, today announced the latest release in its R-Series™ lineup, including the new MetraSCAN-R BLACK|Elite™ as well as the addition of four different models in the CUBE-R 3D scanning measuring machine. Creaform also launched the brand-new VXscan-R™ digital twin environment software module, which completes the company's turnkey automated quality control solution suite.

Discover the fastest and most versatile automated quality control solution in the market

Blazing-fast cycle times: Featuring 45 blue laser lines for a high-density scanning area that takes up to 1,800,000 measurements per second and generates live meshes

More accurate and repeatable results: High accuracy of 0.025 mm (0.001 in.) in shop floor conditions, regardless of instabilities, vibrations and thermal variations

High resolution: A measurement resolution of 0.025 mm (0.0009 in) that generates highly detailed scans regardless of the surface, trim, geometric feature or type of sheet metal

New digital twin environment software: VXscan-R enables users of all levels to easily and quickly program robot paths and optimize the line of sight of the robotic system

Maximum versatility: Captures highly reliable 3D measurement data on shiny surfaces, objects with variations in reflectivity, different part sizes, and a wide variety of surface geometries

Configurable and customizable portfolio: The CUBE-R, which is offered in 16 configurations, and the MetraSCAN-R BLACK|Elite can be integrated into a custom measuring cell built according to client's specific needs. Options include different types of safety enclosures, payloads and asset protection configurations.

Operational simplicity: Creaform's automated quality control solutions can be used by professionals who have little metrology knowledge. The MetraSCAN-R BLACK|Elite is compatible with major metrology software, enabling seamless integration within any type of production workflow.

"Manufacturers need to achieve fast, accurate and repeatable output – now more than ever before. With Creaform's automated quality control solutions, manufacturers can increase their productivity," explains Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Product Manager at Creaform. "By detecting and addressing quality issues faster based on statistical analyses, corrective measures can be more proactively implemented to mitigate total quality costs (TQC) and unprofitable recalls."

Webcasts of the products launch will take place on September 25, 2020, at several times. Visit the webcasts section to get all the details.

About Creaform

Creaform develops, manufactures, and sells 3D portable and automated measurement technologies and specializes in engineering services. The company offers innovative solutions for applications such as 3D scanning, reverse engineering, quality control, non-destructive testing, product development, and numerical simulation (FEA/CFD). Its products and services cater to a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, heavy industries, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, research and education.

With headquarters and manufacturing operations in Lévis, Québec, Creaform operates innovation centers in Lévis as well as Grenoble, France, with direct sales operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Singapore. Creaform is part of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies, a division of AMETEK Inc., which a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

