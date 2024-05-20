Creality's Humanitarian Efforts Shine through in Brazilian Flood Relief

CANOAS, Brazil, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul grapples with the aftermath of devastating floods, Creality, a global leader in 3D printing technology, stands in solidarity with the affected communities, extending a helping hand in their time of need.

The scale of the disaster, as reported by the Brazilian government, is sobering: 107 lives lost, 134 individuals missing, 754 requiring medical attention, 396,000 displaced, and 68,000 seeking refuge in public shelters. In total, 1.7 million people have been profoundly affected by this calamity.

Responding to the urgency of the situation, Creality, in partnership with its local Brazilian distributor, Pauta, has committed significant resources to aid in relief efforts dubbed as "SOS-RS". With a heartfelt pledge, Creality has enabled the procurement and distribution of essential supplies, including drinking water, food, mattresses and other necessities, totaling near 4,000 items, directly to the affected regions.

Moreover, Creality has demonstrated its unwavering support to the flood victims by actively engaging with the community. During a live broadcast on May 8th, Creality encouraged affected individuals to reach out for assistance. In a collaborative effort with another distributor Tecnocubo, Creality has generously donated 24 rolls of filament and a replacement nozzle for the K1 Max 3D printer. This donation empowers users to produce vital items such as emergency whistles, essential for aiding those affected by the disaster.

Furthermore, through its distributor Karimex, Creality has facilitated the provision of a K1 3D printer to a user in the region, empowering them to engage in the production of essential items for their community.

In the words of Creality, "We are committed to doing the right thing and utilizing 3D printing technology to make a positive impact on the world. Our mission is to ensure that the benefits of 3D printing are accessible to all, particularly in times of crisis."

Creality's proactive response to the Brazilian floods exemplifies its core values of compassion, innovation, and social responsibility. As the recovery efforts continue, Creality remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting communities in need and leveraging technology for the greater good.

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen in 2014, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3d printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. As a user-centric company, Creality has expanded its footprint across more than 100 countries and regions and shipped over 5 million 3D printers worldwide, introducing 3D printing to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.

Rallying around the slogan of "Imagine It, Make It", and ever committed to being an evangelist for 3D printing, Creality continues gravitating to cutting-edge technology and creating a premium user experience for 3D printing enthusiasts. For more information about Creality's innovative 3D printers and solutions, please visit www.creality.com.

Creality believes in doing the right thing. Find more about the company's good causes here.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CREALITY 3D