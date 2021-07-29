Creatd Announces its Intent to Purchase DTC Home Improvement Company, Wobble Wedge®

Pursuant to the MOU, Creatd intends to acquire a 55% equity stake in Wobble Wedge, in exchange for a combination of cash and stock. The Company expects to execute definitive agreements in early fourth quarter 2021 and to close shortly thereafter, subject to the completion of due diligence and other closing conditions. After closing, Creatd will begin to recognize Wobble Wedge's revenues in its consolidated financial statements.

Commented Creatd CEO, Jeremy Frommer, "I am thrilled about this opportunity to add Wobble Wedge to Creatd's e-commerce portfolio and to integrate their incredible management team. After closing, we expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to EBITDA and generate between $1.5 - $1.7 million in net revenues over the next 12 months."

Co-CEO Skip Wehner said, "Wobble Wedge was founded with the express intention to be a large-scale brand in the commercial and home improvement space. For years we have been on the lookout for the ideal opportunity to accelerate our mission. The Creatd team is exactly what we were looking for, and we could not be more excited about the chance to grow with them."

Wobble Wedge was first invented when creator Robert Bellows—the uncle of Mr. Wehner and a metal sculpture artist by trade—set out to design a household product that would be scalable, low cost, and that solved a universal problem: wobbly tables. What resulted was the prototype for the Wobble Wedge, which was subsequently refined through trial and error into the patented design still in use today. To this day, Wobble Wedges are made entirely in the United States, selling between 800,000 to 1,000,000 wedges per month.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

