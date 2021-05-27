Creatd Announces Record-Breaking Results of its Partnership with Moleskine on the "True Colors" Poetry Challenge

The True Colors Challenge, designed to celebrate personal expression and pride, prompted Vocal creators to share original poems influenced by the idea of color—however they chose to interpret it—as a way to highlight the features that make them unique and reflect on the importance of diversity and inclusion. Co-judging the Challenge were Daniela Riccardi, Moleskine's CEO, as well as Nickole Brown, poet, editor, teacher, and former editorial assistant to the late Hunter S. Thompson.

Commenting on the Challenge, Ms. Riccardi said, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Vocal for a second time, as this initiative proved to be a wonderful opportunity for poets and wordsmiths to express themselves and receive recognition for their work. Moleskine creates tools to support the creative process and seeks to help the creative community unleash its human genius; reading the many Challenge entries has been inspiring to me and the entire team at Moleskine. My congratulations to the winning entries."

Added Creatd COO Laurie Weisberg, "Our partnership with Moleskine has once again yielded tremendous value across the board. It is through collaborations like this one that Creatd continues to give back to the creator community in such an impactful way."

The True Colors poetry Challenge sought 15 winners, each of whom was awarded an equal sum of $2,000. To view the Challenge winners, please visit: https://vocal.media/resources/vocal-and-moleskine-s-true-colors-challenge-winners .

In addition to the $2,000 cash prize received, each of the 15 Challenge winners has been awarded the exclusive opportunity to work directly with Moleskine and be featured in their upcoming Pride Month communications. As part of its Power of Colors campaign, Moleskine will be creating a dedicated Pride-themed page that will highlight the partnership with Vocal.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

About Moleskine

Moleskine was created as a brand in 1997, born from the heritage of a legendary notebook used by artists and thinkers of the past two centuries. Today, Moleskine offers a vast family of notebooks, journals, bags, smart notebooks that connect our paper to screen, apps, and writing tools. Together, they form an ecosystem of tools and services which inspires imaginations, exploration, and fuels creative practice. For more information, please visit https://us.moleskine.com .

