Creatd, Inc. Announces the Launch of Vocal's 36th Owned-and-Operated Community, 'Confessions'

The "Confessions" community is centered around the notion of coming clean—a dedicated place for creators to share real stories about explosive secrets, outlandish adventures, workplace dramas, and the cringe-worthy moments that are often kept to oneself, like a humiliation suffered abroad or a faux pas committed at an immersive theater performance . With "Confessions," Vocal is fostering a community that understands that the best way to get over life's most embarrassing moments is to share them.

The launch of "Confessions," and that of "FYI" earlier this year , is part of a wave of new communities being introduced on Vocal throughout 2021. These new communities are responsive to the increasingly multi-dimensional stories submitted to Vocal, and conducive to a wider pool of brand partners, and the diversified interests of the audiences that accompany them.

Commented Justin Maury, Creatd's founder, President, and Head of Product, "Vocal's progress as a creator-first platform hinges on our dual commitments to empowering the creative community and building a lasting product. The addition of "Confessions," as well as the other new communities coming to Vocal this year, represents our focus on championing the creators that power the platform."



To celebrate the launch of the "Confessions" community, Vocal has also announced the "(No) Regrets" Challenge , which prompts creators to move past embarrassing moments by sharing them with others. On the panel of judges for the "(No) Regrets" Challenge is the co-host behind Oops The Podcast , a podcast that examines the worst mistakes throughout history. The Challenge, which offers a $5,000 cash prize for the first place winner, is open for submissions through April 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.

