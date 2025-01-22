Creatd, Inc. to Acquire Flewber in $7.5 Million Deal, Positioning Creatd at the Forefront of the $28.5 Billion Regional Air Mobility Sector

Revolutionizing Short-Distance Air Travel: Flewber offers affordable, on-demand air travel, redefining how consumers and businesses approach short-distance travel.

Flewber offers affordable, on-demand air travel, redefining how consumers and businesses approach short-distance travel. AI-Powered, On-Demand Air Travel at $199 : Flewber leverages cutting-edge AI to optimize routes, streamline booking, and provide seamless, affordable short-distance flights.

Flewber leverages cutting-edge AI to optimize routes, streamline booking, and provide seamless, affordable short-distance flights. Expanding Market Opportunities: Creatd enters the $28.5 billion Regional Air Mobility sector, leveraging Flewber's first-mover advantage.

Creatd enters the Regional Air Mobility sector, leveraging Flewber's first-mover advantage. Boosting Financials: The acquisition adds $7.5 million in net equity and is projected to contribute $3–4 million in annual revenue for fiscal year 2025, with 2026 projections reaching $10 million as Flewber expands into new U.S. markets and global destinations.

The acquisition adds in net equity and is projected to contribute $3–4 million in annual revenue for fiscal year 2025, with 2026 projections reaching as Flewber expands into new U.S. markets and global destinations. Advancing Growth Strategy: This transaction accelerates Creatd's plans to uplist to a national exchange in 2025.

This transaction accelerates Creatd's plans to uplist to a national exchange in 2025. Scaling Operations Globally: Starting in NYC, Flewber plans to expand to Florida , Las Vegas , and Dubai , creating a global footprint.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD), a diversified holding company driving innovation and growth through strategic acquisitions, will acquire Flewber Global Inc., a leader in short-distance air travel. Valued at $7.5 million, this acquisition positions Flewber to transform the future of regional air mobility by bringing affordable, on-demand flights to consumers and businesses.

Making the Future of Air Travel a Reality Today

Flewber's innovative platform unlocks the potential of over 5,000 underutilized regional airports in the U.S. alone, offering an alternative to driving, rideshares, and trains. With flights starting at just $199, Flewber's services connect travelers across key regional routes, including NYC to the Hamptons, Hartford to MetLife Stadium, and White Plains to Mohegan Sun.

Flewber's fleet utilizes the Cirrus Vision Jet, an eco-friendly aircraft equipped with advanced safety features, including auto-landing capabilities in emergencies and a built-in parachute for the entire plane. These features ensure a safe and sustainable travel experience while revolutionizing short-distance air mobility.

"Flewber isn't just about reimagining air travel—it's about making it accessible and practical today," said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flewber. "We're turning the concept of urban air mobility into a reality by leveraging existing infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to save people time and money."

Flewber's current operations in the NYC metro area will soon expand to Florida, connecting cities like Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. The company also plans to launch in Las Vegas and Dubai, bringing its revolutionary air mobility model to a global audience.

A Game-Changer for Businesses and Consumers

With the regional air mobility market projected to grow to $115 billion by 2035, Flewber's acquisition strengthens Creatd's position in this high-growth sector. The deal enhances Creatd's financials and aligns with its strategy to build a portfolio of transformative companies that redefine their industries.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit for Creatd's vision of building a portfolio of transformative companies," said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd. "While companies in the regional mobility space like Joby and Archer already have fancy multi-billion valuations, they are nonetheless years away from commercializing their technology. Flewber is already flying and is becoming a leader in the regional air mobility space. By integrating Flewber's services with Creatd's expertise in media, marketing, and technology, we're setting the stage for unprecedented growth and opportunities in the years ahead."

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) is a diversified holding company focused on strategic acquisitions of high-growth companies. Creatd integrates innovative business models to drive long-term value and accelerate growth. The company aims to increase shareholder value by identifying and expanding disruptive technologies across industries.

About Flewber Global Inc.

Flewber Global Inc. is transforming short-distance air travel with its on-demand, eco-friendly flight service. Using the Cirrus Vision Jet, Flewber offers an affordable, efficient alternative to ground transportation. Operating in the New York metro area with plans to expand to Florida, Las Vegas, and Dubai, Flewber is leading the $28.5 billion regional air mobility sector.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.