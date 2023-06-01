Creatd ($VOCL) Invites Investors and Creators to Twitter Space for an Open Town Hall

Creatd, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Prioritizing open communication and transparency, Creatd ($VOCL) takes an innovative step by inviting its investors and creators to an exclusive Twitter Space town hall.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, announces its hosting of an exclusive Twitter Space town hall today at 4:15 pm EST. This Twitter Space aims to foster engaging conversation with investors as well as the creators on the platform who have made Vocal their homebase for creative endeavors.

Having achieved noteworthy milestones and accomplishments in recent months, Creatd ($VOCL) places great importance on strengthening communication channels with its investors, particularly as they have often become members of the Vocal community as well. The Company has recognized that creators have taken more interest in an understanding of the underlying publicly traded stock (OTCQB: VOCL). By utilizing an open forum such as Twitter Space, the Company hopes to cultivate a deeper understanding of Creatd's operations and long-term vision.

Members of Creatd's management team will be present during the Twitter Space to address investor and creator inquiries. Attendees will have the ability to submit real-time questions and engage directly with management.

Commented Chairman & CEO Jeremy Frommer, "We extend the invitation to shareholders, analysts, and the general public to join the Twitter Space town hall to better understand the Company's trajectory, strategic direction, and future prospects. While utilizing Twitter Space as a communication channel for a public company is a newer concept, I believe that all CEOs of small and microcap stocks in particular will see the need to communicate with shareholders through an omnichannel approach. Twitter is a part of that strategy, as is Creatd's own flagship product, Vocal."

For seamless access to the Twitter Space event, we warmly invite interested parties to either follow the official Creatd Twitter account at @wearecreatd or directly enter the event by clicking on the following link: Twitter Space Event.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) is the parent company of Vocal, a creator-centric SaaS platform. Vocal provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, photographers to musicians, and beyond, with cutting-edge software tools and technology to monetize their content. Headquartered in New York City, Creatd's flagship platform is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and rewarding experiences for creators and their audiences.

Creatd: https://creatd.com;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media

