Creatd's Vocal Platform Year In Review Explores How its Creators Thrived in 2020

Vocal provided a platform for creators to submit over 120,000 stories to an audience who spends on average over four minutes consuming each of their stories. Creators were paid over $400,000 this year, including $195,000 through Challenges, a way for creators to compete to win cash prizes and more.

Please view the full Year in Review here: https://2020.vocal.media

"We all know intuitively that creativity thrives even in the most challenging circumstances, and as such, the Vocal platform had a profound and positive impact on creators' lives during a year when they needed it most," says Jessica Wharton, Head of Creator Experience for Vocal. "As the world turned upside down for all of us, we saw firsthand how our creators turned to storytelling on Vocal as a means of self-expression and healing."

Vocal Challenges helped raise awareness this year for important global issues including climate change, global food shortages, and other socioeconomic issues. Vocal's 2020 Year in Review spotlights the creators, stories, and a myriad of positive interactions that powered the platform this year.

"It is important in today's business environment for investors to acknowledge and understand that in order to build a valuable company, our management team and, more importantly, the platform must be contributing to more than just the bottom line," said Creatd CEO and founder Jeremy Frommer. "As I have always said, and as our Year in Review confirms, when our creators succeed, the Company succeeds."

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. Its flagship technology, Vocal, is a best-in-class creator platform. For more information:

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

