Creatd’s WHE Agency Signs Five Top Influencers to its 55+ Talent Roster

Commented Missy Lanning , "When I first began creating on YouTube, my goal was simply to share my personal experiences with others going through similar struggles. Over time, my audience grew, and YouTube shifted from a creative outlet to my livelihood and a launching pad for many different entrepreneurial ventures. Signing with WHE is a huge moment in mine and Bryan's trajectory as creators, and we are thrilled to be a part of such a supportive team so we can keep our energy focused on innovating our content and engaging with our audience."

Commented Creatd co-CEO Laurie Weisberg, "Within Creatd's four pillars exists a varied and lucrative stream of opportunities for WHE creators to expand and evolve, from brand partnerships on Vocal to transmedia production deals, to e-commerce ventures, and beyond. We are excited to help WHE's new and existing talent reach the next level and pave the way to ramp up both their personal incomes, as well as Creatd's revenues."

In addition to the Lanning Family, WHE Agency has additionally signed on four influencers, including:

The Haroon Twins , widely known for their wrestling stunt reenactments; the duo has a subscriber base of nearly 3 million on YouTube, and videos that amass 1.5 million views on average.

, widely known for their nearly 3 million on YouTube, and videos that amass 1.5 million views on average. Jessica Jovel and Alonzo Floriolli , matriarch and patriarch of the popular family YouTube channel, The Flo Fam , with a combined audience totaling over 2 million followers across their TikTok and other channels.

and , matriarch and patriarch of the popular family YouTube channel, , with a combined audience totaling over 2 million followers across their TikTok and other channels. Sarah Mollica and Carlo Bruno Longo , who have attracted over 2 million followers on TikTok .

and , who have attracted over 2 million followers on . Danielle Ruppert , known publicly as Mama Ruppert, whose TikTok and Instagram accounts have a combined following of over 700K .

Commented Tracy Willis, CEO of WHE Agency, "In partnering with talent, we look for creators that have a distinct and unique personal brand along with a proven connection to their community that goes beyond just follower count. Each of our newly signed influencers has developed substantial audiences across their platform and are constantly seeking new and innovative avenues of growth. With Creatd as our parent company, WHE is uniquely positioned to help our talent do exactly that."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

Related Links

https://creatd.com

