Create Colorful, Personalized Labels with The All-New Brother P-touch PT-H103W

The P-touch PT-H103W will be available at Walmart stores nationwide for just $25.88, making it a great choice for those looking to organize and personalize at an affordable price. Battery operated*, the P-touch PT-H103W comes with two cassettes of laminated label tapes – Brother Genuine Black on Clear Laminated TZe Starter Label Tape and a colorful White on Lime Green Laminated TZe Starter Label Tape - so users can begin personalizing items right out of the box. Users can leave fun messages and create colorful labels for their belongings to show off their unique style. Adding to the existing Brother Genuine Label Tapes, Walmart will now also carry P-touch White on Berry Pink Laminated TZe Label Tape so every student, creator and family member can add their own personal flair in a range of colors.

"Personalization has never been more important to the younger generation than it is today," said Jacquie Hunter, Director of Labeling Products Marketing at Brother. "That's why we're so excited to offer this exclusive label maker at Walmart and show that labeling is not just for organizing, but also a fun way to add a stylish touch to personal items at every age. With its eye-catching turquoise color and bold range of label tapes, the P-touch PT-H103W helps you make life's little moments a little more colorful."

With a compact and colorful design, the P-touch PT-H103W offers 9 font type styles, 24 frames and 260 symbols & emojis to make stylized labels for electronics, school projects, prized personal items, and more. The P-touch PT-H103W is compatible with all Brother Genuine Laminated TZe ~½" (12mm) Label Tapes that are durable and weather resistant, making labels easy to read and long lasting. The P-touch PT-H103W Label Tapes are also freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe.

The P-touch PT-H103W and selection of Brother Genuine P-touch Laminated TZe Label Tapes will be available now in a local Walmart near you and online at Walmart.com.

*Requires 6 x AAA batteries or AC power adaptor. Not included.

Labels shown are for illustrative purposes only. Actual output (such as fonts and margins) may vary.

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

