CREATE Medicines Announces $122 Million Series B Financing to Advance In Vivo CAR Pipeline in Autoimmune Disease and Oncology

Financing to support advancement of CREATE's repeat dose capable CD19 targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy for autoimmune disease into the clinic, expansion of its dual CAR CD19 x BCMA program, and continued progress across the oncology portfolio

Round co-led by existing investors Newpath Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, and Hatteras Venture Partners, reflecting conviction in CREATE's clinical trajectory and platform

Ron Philip joins as Executive Chairman; Brian Cuneo of ARCH Venture Partners and Tom Thomas, PhD, of Newpath Partners join the Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo immune programming, today announced the closing of its $122 million Series B funding round, co-led by existing investors Newpath Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, and Hatteras Venture Partners, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments and other current members of CREATE's investor syndicate.

The funding will support advancement of CREATE's clinical pipeline across autoimmune disease and oncology. To date, CREATE has dosed more than 50 patients across its in vivo CAR clinical programs — the largest clinical dataset in the field — generating the translational foundation that informs development across both autoimmune disease and oncology. The company's proprietary mRNA-LNP platform programs immune cells directly inside the body, enabling a rapid, iterative product engine designed to compress concept-to-clinic timelines.

In autoimmune, CREATE's lead program CRT-402, a next generation CD19 targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy, has demonstrated deep and durable B cell depletion in non-human primates, with the potential to enable immune reset through the flexibility of repeat dosing. The company is also advancing a dual CAR CD19 x BCMA directed therapy designed to broaden therapeutic reach across refractory autoimmune indications.

In oncology, CREATE continues to advance therapies focused on areas of high unmet need. Early clinical data from the company's MT-303 program in frontline hepatocellular carcinoma has demonstrated an extremely compelling response profile.

Collectively, these programs exemplify CREATE's iterative platform that integrates clinically validated CAR architectures, optimized RNA design, and targeted delivery technologies with deep expertise across clinical development, translational medicine, manufacturing, and regulatory execution.

"CREATE was built as an iterative immune programming platform in which each clinical study informs and strengthens the next, and it is that work that has revealed the breadth of what in vivo immune programming can address," said Daniel Getts, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CREATE Medicines. "Our autoimmune and oncology pipeline represents the convergence of years of platform development, clinical execution, and translational learning. We believe our ability to engineer multiple immune cell populations directly in vivo has the potential to fundamentally reshape treatment paradigms across autoimmune disease and oncology, and we look forward to this next chapter of innovation and growth."

In conjunction with the Series B Round, Ron Philip, a veteran biopharma leader, has joined CREATE as Executive Chairman. Brian Cuneo, Senior Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, and Tom Thomas, PhD of Newpath Partners, have joined the company's Board of Directors.

"I'm excited to join CREATE at this pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Ron Philip. "CREATE has established meaningful in vivo clinical proof points and built a differentiated immune programming platform with the potential to redefine how engineered immune therapies are developed and delivered. The opportunity to translate these capabilities into transformative medicines across autoimmune disease and oncology is exceptionally compelling."

"I co-founded this company because the science was ahead of the field. More than fifty patients later, it still is. Most in vivo cell therapy companies will struggle to translate science into scalable manufacturing. CREATE owns its manufacturing infrastructure. I am backing CREATE because it can become the next great standalone pharmaceutical company," said Tom Cahill, MD, PhD, Founder and Managing Partner of Newpath Partners.

"CREATE is building one of the most differentiated in vivo immune engineering platforms in the field," said Brian Cuneo. "We believe the company's clinical experience, repeat dose strategy, and broad immune programming capabilities position it to play an important role in the future of autoimmune disease and oncology."

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo immune programming. The company's proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly engineers T cells, NK cells, and myeloid cells inside the body to enable scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies across autoimmune diseases and cancer.

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SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.