CREATE Medicines to Showcase Multi-immune In Vivo CAR T, CAR NK, and All-RNA RetroT Platform at AACR 2026

Introducing the first in vivo data using RetroT, a first-in-class all-mRNA platform for stable gene delivery without viral components

Demonstrating CREATE's leadership in in vivo immune cell engineering across T cells, NK cells, and myeloid cells

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo immune cell programming, today announced it will present two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22, 2026 in San Diego.

The presentations at AACR highlight the CREATE platform in action, showcasing new data across CREATE's multi-immune in vivo CAR portfolio and introducing the first in vivo data for RetroT, the company's all-RNA genome integration platform designed to enable stable, durable cell engineering without viral components.

The data demonstrates simultaneous engineering of myeloid cells, NK cells, and T cells with tailored CAR mRNAs driving tumor regression and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment in a colorectal cancer model. First-in-vivo evidence for RetroT demonstrates that CAR T cells engineered without double-strand breaks or viral vectors significantly reduced tumor burden in a leukemia model, validating the platform's potential as a path to stable, durable CAR expression.

"CREATE was built to rapidly iterate directly from our clinical data and unlock the clear advantages of in vivo cell therapy," said Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of CREATE. "The work we are presenting at AACR underscores this unique capability of our platform, leveraging our experience in over 50 patients to develop the next generation multi-immune CARs or stably integrated mRNA in vivo therapies. These advances position the platform for near-term development of novel scalable therapies across autoimmune and oncology."

CREATE is advancing the broadest portfolio of in vivo CAR therapies, supporting the largest human clinical dataset in the field, built through the application of its integrated mRNA, lipid nanoparticle, and CAR engineering platform. This dataset enables rapid translation from clinical insight to pipeline innovation, informing both current programs and the design of next-generation in vivo CAR therapies.

AACR Poster Presentation Details:

Title: In Vivo CAR mRNA Engineering of T Cells and Myeloid Cells Enables Potent Anti-Tumor Control of Solid Cancers

Date & Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2–5 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 7

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Alternative Cell Type and In Situ Cell Therapies

Poster Board #: 18

Abstract #: 144



Title: Stepwise In Vivo CAR T Cell Engineering via Transient RNA Programming and RetroT All-RNA Genome Integration

Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 9 AM–12 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 53

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Poster Board #: 20

Abstract #: LB155

More information is available on the AACR Annual Meeting website.

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in autoimmunity and cancer.

For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

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Media Contact: Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey | Collected Strategies | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Brian Korb, [email protected] | +1 (917) 653-5122

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.