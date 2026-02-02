CREATE Medicines Demonstrates Complete B Cell Depletion and Repeatable Dosing in Non-human Primates with In Vivo CAR-T Platform

Industry-leading non-human primate (NHP) data validates CREATE's differentiated receptor design, targeted RNA-LNP platform, and ability to repeat dose

Clinical entry planned H2 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo CAR therapy, today announced new detailed data demonstrating complete B cell depletion in NHPs using its proprietary in vivo CAR-T platform. The results will be presented at the Keystone Symposia: Emerging Cell Therapies conference, held February 1-4 in Banff, Alberta.

"The broad potential of our platform across oncology and autoimmune is now validated in both humans and NHPs," said Robert Hofmeister, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CREATE Medicines. "This represents a major leap in the field of in vivo CAR therapies, demonstrating that targeted T cell programming is not only possible, but redosable and clinically de-risked with our platform."

Key Highlights:

Complete B cell depletion in NHPs using both a next-generation T cell receptor-specific CAR and a conventional 41BBζ CAR.

using both a next-generation T cell receptor-specific CAR and a conventional 41BBζ CAR. Validated RNA-LNP delivery system capable of modular CAR deployment and targeted immune cell programming in vivo.

capable of modular CAR deployment and targeted immune cell programming in vivo. Flexible receptor architecture enabling tailored immune activation, persistence, and control across indications.

CREATE's in vivo CAR-T platform is designed to overcome key limitations of ex vivo cell therapies, removing the need for cell harvesting, manipulation, or conditioning regimens. CREATE's platform also enables the use of CARs that integrate into the T cell receptor, a feature lacking in currently used approaches, allowing precise immune cell programming without off-target expression. This modularity is central to CREATE's multi-immune programs, where selective functionality and control are critical.

Presentation Details

Keystone Symposia: Emerging Cell Therapies

Time: Monday, February 2: 7:30 p.m. MST

Monday, February 2: 7:30 p.m. MST Location: Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, AB, Canada

Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, AB, Canada Poster Number: 1533

1533 Poster Title: In Vivo Generation of CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of B Cell Mediated Autoimmunity and Hematological Malignancies

In Vivo Generation of CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of B Cell Mediated Autoimmunity and Hematological Malignancies Meeting program: https://www.keystonesymposia.org/conferences/conference-listing/meeting/onpage-program/K22026

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmunity.

For more, visit createmedicines.com.

Business Development: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey | Collected Strategies | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Brian Korb | Astr Partners | [email protected] | +1 (917) 653-5122

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.