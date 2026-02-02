CREATE Medicines Demonstrates Complete B Cell Depletion and Repeatable Dosing in Non-human Primates with In Vivo CAR-T Platform

News provided by

CREATE Medicines, Inc.

Feb 02, 2026, 16:00 ET

  • Industry-leading non-human primate (NHP) data validates CREATE's differentiated receptor design, targeted RNA-LNP platform, and ability to repeat dose
  • Clinical entry planned H2 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo CAR therapy, today announced new detailed data demonstrating complete B cell depletion in NHPs using its proprietary in vivo CAR-T platform. The results will be presented at the Keystone Symposia: Emerging Cell Therapies conference, held February 1-4 in Banff, Alberta.

"The broad potential of our platform across oncology and autoimmune is now validated in both humans and NHPs," said Robert Hofmeister, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CREATE Medicines. "This represents a major leap in the field of in vivo CAR therapies, demonstrating that targeted T cell programming is not only possible, but redosable and clinically de-risked with our platform."

Key Highlights:

  • Complete B cell depletion in NHPs using both a next-generation T cell receptor-specific CAR and a conventional 41BBζ CAR.
  • Validated RNA-LNP delivery system capable of modular CAR deployment and targeted immune cell programming in vivo.
  • Flexible receptor architecture enabling tailored immune activation, persistence, and control across indications.

CREATE's in vivo CAR-T platform is designed to overcome key limitations of ex vivo cell therapies, removing the need for cell harvesting, manipulation, or conditioning regimens. CREATE's platform also enables the use of CARs that integrate into the T cell receptor, a feature lacking in currently used approaches, allowing precise immune cell programming without off-target expression. This modularity is central to CREATE's multi-immune programs, where selective functionality and control are critical.

Presentation Details

Keystone Symposia: Emerging Cell Therapies

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmunity.

For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Business Development: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey | Collected Strategies | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Brian Korb | Astr Partners | [email protected] | +1 (917) 653-5122

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CREATE Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CREATE Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo CAR therapy, today announced it will...
CREATE Medicines Doses First Patient in Frontline HCC Trial Evaluating MT-303, an In Vivo CAR Therapy, in Combination with Standard-of-Care Immunotherapy

CREATE Medicines Doses First Patient in Frontline HCC Trial Evaluating MT-303, an In Vivo CAR Therapy, in Combination with Standard-of-Care Immunotherapy

CREATE Medicines Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming, today announced that the first patient has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics