Create More Than You Capture: TORRAS Unveils Black Friday Offers on its multiple Best Sellers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, TORRAS, the minimalist tech brand empowering creators worldwide, invites everyone to "Create More, Spend Less" with exclusive offers across its official website and Amazon store.

This year, TORRAS kicks off a special sitewide event featuring generous spend-and-save discounts — perfect for upgrading your daily essentials or gifting to the creators in your life.

Under the theme "Recommended Black Friday Picks," TORRAS highlights three fan-favorite products, each praised by creators and tech lovers alike:

Q3 Air — TORRAS's best-selling case of 2025 and the go-to choice for creators. Loved for its lightweight build and magnetic stand, it combines creativity with protection and is included in the sitewide discount event.

Q3 VegSkin — Designed for daily elegance. Its soft, refined texture pairs perfectly with winter outfits or professional settings, offering a timeless, business-ready aesthetic.

OrigArmor Screen Protector — The most recommended anti-glare shield for creators, endorsed by the TORRAS design team. It delivers optical clarity and comfort during long shooting or editing sessions.

Free Gifts for Every Order

The more you shop, the higher value you get:

Spend >= $135 → Free MagSafe Card Wallet

Spend >= $149 → Free MiniMag Power Bank (5,000mAh)

Spend >= $199 → Free Flexline Pebble Power Bank (10,000mAh)

Blind Box Surprise — Up to 50% Off!

Get your mystery TORRAS favorite at half the price and feel the thrill of unboxing!

For iPhone 17 Pro Max — Only $39.99 (worth up to $64.99)

Chance to score a premium Q3 Air or Q3 VegSkin , our two most popular cases of the year!

For iPhone 17 Pro — Only $35.99 (worth up to $64.99)

Chance to win the high-value Q3 Air , the best tool for creators.

For other iPhone Accessories — Only $39.99

80% chance to get one of our bestselling items.

Each Blind Box is randomly selected, so every unboxing is a surprise worth looking forward to.

Clearance Deals on the iPhone 16 Series—: Up to 60% Off!

Don't miss massive discounts on iPhone 16 series cases — your last chance to grab classic styles at their lowest price ever.

Get the best prices instantly — no code needed!

Q3 Silicone — Expected Black Friday price: $39.99

A softer, premium alternative to aluminum protection for your iPhone 17.

With its superior hand feel and refined texture, it's the perfect gift choice — especially loved by female users (as seen on Reddit and in our customer data).

O3 Fitness — Expected Black Friday price: $33.99

Lightweight, stylish, and designed for daily workouts or on-the-go life.

For Amazon shoppers, TORRAS is offering direct promotional pricing — no code required.

Q3 Silicone — Expected to reach $39.99 during Black Friday. A soft-touch case crafted for iPhone 17, it offers a premium alternative to conventional silicone cases. Its smooth, velvety texture has become a favorite among female users, as reflected across Reddit communities and verified customer reviews.

O3 Fitness — Expected to be $33.99. Designed for comfort and endurance, it complements active lifestyles with lightweight flexibility and sleek minimalism.

Q3 Air (Amazon Exclusive Offer) — Use code Q3AIR7799 to get 10% OFF, limited to the first 80 customers only!

About TORRAS

TORRAS designs intuitive, user-friendly gear that empowers creativity through simplicity. From the award-winning Ostand series to next-generation OrigArmor protection, TORRAS continues to redefine how people interact with technology — making every tool feel effortless, inspiring, and human.

SOURCE TORRAS