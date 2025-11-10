TORRAS Introduces OrigArmor: The Next Generation of Anti-Reflective Screen Protection, Now Available for Black Friday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday approaches, TORRAS, the tech brand known for blending minimalist design with precision engineering, is unveiling its most advanced screen protector yet — OrigArmor. Designed specifically for the latest iPhone 17 and 16 series, OrigArmor is the world's first anti-reflective screen protector featuring 3D full-coverage curved edges. From November 20 to December 1, shoppers can enjoy 21% off on Amazon and a Black Friday Special Collection at the TORRASLife site:

TORRAS OrigArmor Screen Protector

Spend >= $135 → Get a Free MagSafe Card Wallet

Spend >= $149 → Get a Free MiniMag Power Bank (5,000mAh)

Spend >= $199 → Get a Free Flexline Pebble Power Bank (10,000mAh)

(Notes: After reaching the required amount, please add the gift to your cart manually — the price will automatically change to $0 at checkout.)

Clearer than Original Display

While most screen protectors dull the display or distort color, OrigArmor does the opposite. Built with a 7-layer anti-reflective coating formed through magnetron sputtering created through a dual ion-exchange process, it keeps reflectivity under 0.8% - cuting reflectivity by over 5× compared to regular protectors. The result is a screen that stays bright, clear, and easy on the eyes, even in direct sunlight. Users no longer need to turn brightness all the way up, helping preserve battery life and the phone's long-term performance. Unlike regular protectors that block light and make selfies appear blurry or washed out, OrigArmor's 95% light transmittance ensures every front-camera shot is sharp, detailed, and true-to-color.

The same advanced coating also delivers outstanding scratch and drop resistance, offering superior durability over traditional matte films. TORRAS designed OrigArmor to not only protect but enhance — ensuring that every swipe, scroll, and tap feels as smooth as the original display.

Precision Engineering for Seamless Coverage

Using Tora-Curve™ 3D Curving technology, TORRAS avoided the weaknesses of traditional hot-bending methods. This ensures more durable glass, flawless edge alignment, and a bubble-free finish. The protector's 99.8% screen coverage eliminates light leaks and dust traps, creating a seamless, case-free fit that looks and feels like part of the phone itself.

Installation is equally effortless with Tora-Airfree™ molecular adhesive, which naturally disperses air for a clean, precise seal every time.

Smooth, Smudge-Free, and Built to Last

Every detail of OrigArmor is designed for real-world use. Its surface applies Shin-Etsu fingerprint-resistant oil onto the top of the 7-layer coating through magnetron sputtering. The 7-layered glass, rated 9H+, passed TORRAS Lab testing, enduring over 25,000 scratch tests and 8,000 drop tests.

This Black Friday, upgrade clarity — not just protection. Discover TORRAS OrigArmor on (https://www.amazon.com/stores/TORRAS/page/83921FBF-84E0-4186-8CCA-22A8D2C7FCA2?maas=maas_adg_2390FC7058D6085BCFF4AC9E48D1D146_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas) and the official TORRAS store (https://torraslife.com/collections/screen-protectors?utm_source=PR+NewsWire&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=iPhone17-OrigArmor&utm_term=PR-US) from November 20 to December 1 and experience the future of screen protection at 21% off.

About TORRAS

TORRAS designs ultra-sleek, user-friendly gear that amplifies creativity through simplicity. From the award-winning Ostand series to next-generation OrigArmor protection, TORRAS continues to redefine how people interact with technology — turning everyday tools into creative companions.

SOURCE TORRAS