CREATE WELLNESS ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH CAPITAL ROUND FROM LEADING CPG INVESTORS

The Funding Round Led by Alliance Consumer Growth (ACG) and Impact Capital Supports Omnichannel Expansion and Category Innovation as Create Broadens Retail Presence

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Create Wellness , the company behind the world's leading creatine gummy, today announced it has raised $20 million in growth capital. Create plans to use the Series B funding to accelerate its next phase of growth, including expanding retail distribution, investing in consumer education, advancing product innovation, and scaling marketing efforts to support the mainstream adoption of creatine as a core component of modern wellness routines.

The round was led by Alliance Consumer Growth (ACG), along with Impact Capital - the family office of CPG entrepreneur Mike Repole, known for co-founding major CPG brands like vitaminwater and BODYARMOR - and included participation from existing company investor Unilever Ventures.

"Create Wellness is one of the most exciting emerging brands in the VMS industry. They've created best-in-class products in a large, fast-growing category. Create is making creatine accessible, delicious, and convenient for a whole new set of consumers who may not have considered it before," said Josh Goldin, Co-Founder of Alliance Consumer Growth.

"Creatine is one of the most trusted supplements in the world, and Create is redefining how it connects with today's wellness-driven consumers. By making creatine more accessible and appealing, the brand is resonating with a broader audience," said Mike Repole, Founder of Impact Capital. "Our team has expertise in scaling emerging brands and we are excited to support Create's next phase of growth."

Create has quickly emerged as a leader in the category, fueled by strong omnichannel growth and retail expansion. Following nationwide retail rollout across Target, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Sprouts in October 2025, the brand has maintained its position as a top-selling creatine gummy at each retailer since launch, with additional distribution in GNC, Wegmans, Amazon, and direct-to-consumer. The company has also scaled from five full-time employees in late 2025 to 25 today, adding senior leaders including Beckley Mason (former VP, Brand & Creative at AG1), Jakob Zeh (former SVP, Commercial Sales at Vital Proteins), and executives from Mammoth Brands, SmartSweets, and The Farmer's Dog.

"This investment is a validation of where creatine is headed, and of Create's position as the category leader," said Sienna McCormick, co-CEO of Create Wellness. "We've built the most trusted creatine brand in the market. With ACG, Impact Capital, and Unilever Ventures behind us, we're well-positioned to take this brand to every consumer who should be taking creatine, which in our view is essentially everyone."

In tandem with the funding, Create is expanding product categories with the launch of Creatine + Electrolytes, a new multi-functional format that combines 5g of creatine monohydrate, a balanced electrolyte profile including sodium, potassium, and magnesium, and 1g of taurine to support hydration, energy, and cognitive performance. As a brand solely focused on creatine, Create is doubling down on product quality and flavor innovation to expand how consumers incorporate the supplement into daily wellness routines. The product will be available on Create's website, Amazon, and exclusively in-store at Target, where the launch will double the brand's distribution just six months after its initial rollout.

"When we first partnered with Dan and Sienna, we saw the opportunity for creatine to evolve from a niche performance product into a mainstream supplement. Create has executed against that vision, combining innovation and a deep focus on product quality with a highly accessible consumer proposition to unlock the next phase of growth for the category," said Izzy Hemington, Principal at Unilever Ventures.

"Our consumers have built creatine into their daily routines," said Dan McCormick, co-CEO of Create Wellness. "The new products, packaging and formats make it easier than ever to take Create anywhere. And our new brand identity, backed-up by best-in-class NSF for Sport Certified products, reflects what we've always believed: creatine is for everyone."

Creatine + Electrolytes is available beginning today at trycreate.co and will begin rolling out in Target stores nationwide starting April 12, 2026. To learn more about Create Wellness, visit the brand's website or follow along at @trycreate on Instagram.

About Create Wellness, Inc.

Create Wellness, Inc. is a creatine brand headquartered in New York, NY. The company popularized the creatine monohydrate gummy and is the category leader across major retail and e-commerce channels. Create's products use best-in-class ingredients, are third-party tested for potency by Eurofins, and are NSF for SportⓇ Certified. Create's mission is to make the proven benefits of creatine - for strength, recovery, and cognitive performance - accessible to everyone.

About Alliance Consumer Growth

Alliance Consumer Growth (ACG) is a leading growth equity fund investing in the next generation of "rising star" consumer brands. Since 2011, ACG has partnered with high-growth, emerging brands across the food, beverage, beauty, wellness, pet, and apparel sectors. ACG's portfolio includes some of the industry's most recognizable past and current success stories including Shake Shack, OUAI Haircare, Suja Juice, KRAVE Jerky, Milk Makeup, Tata Harper, barkTHINS, SKIMS, Mammoth Brands, Athletic Brewing Company, Momofuku Goods, INNBEAUTY Project, and The Honest Kitchen, among others.

About Impact Capital

Founded in 2022, Impact Capital was created by Mike Repole, a successful serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of creating, building, and investing in billion-dollar brands, including vitaminwater, smartwater, Pirate's Booty, Kind Bars, and BODYARMOR. Impact Capital is the private equity group of Repole's family office, Driven Capital. Impact Capital is comprised of a team of seasoned operators, marketers, and brand-builders with experience from brand inception to successful exit, focused on finding, nurturing, and growing brands that have untapped potential in their industries. Impact Capital's current investment portfolio consists of several companies including NOBULL, JUNKLESS, and the United Football League.

About Unilever Ventures

Unilever Ventures, the venture and growth capital arm of Unilever, empowers a new breed of forward-thinking entrepreneurs with ground-breaking ideas. Our mission extends beyond capital provision; we support founders to cultivate distinctive brands and innovative technology solutions that resonate on a global scale. We invest from Seed to Series B in beauty, personal care and wellbeing, backing science-led innovation and technology platforms that enable modern brands. Our investment focus spans North America, Europe and South Asia.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Create Wellness