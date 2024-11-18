Creating a Bathroom Oasis

5 upgrades that evoke the joy of water

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As an essential element that nourishes and revitalizes, water plays a fundamental role in every beauty routine. From the droplets dancing on your scalp as they chase away lingering hints of slumber to creating the lather that cleans and rejuvenates your body, water is at the center of your daily life. Especially where you start your day: in the bathroom.

If you're planning a bathroom renovation, create a refreshing oasis by celebrating the joy of water and the soothing function it brings. Transform your simple bathroom into a sanctuary filled with features that make it easy to enjoy the many ways water soothes your senses.

In the Shower

The shower is an obvious source of plenty of water-fueled relaxation. Shower heads with a selection of spray options let you adjust the pressure to fit your needs so you can opt for a quick cleanse or a more therapeutic experience with a calming rain effect. Other enhancements include a water-resistant bench and spacious shower shelves to hold a variety of products. Add in a touch of luxurious comfort by installing a heated towel rack to cap off the ideal shower experience.

At the Bathroom Vanity

When designing a practical space like the bathroom, it's easy to overlook everyday features and focus instead on the bigger elements like the flooring or countertops. It's these details that can make all the difference, however, and upgrading your bathroom sink faucet can take the retreat to a new level of beauty and functionality.

A subtly elegant selection such as the Lineare Collection from GROHE makes a sophisticated statement that instantly elevates the look and feel of a premium bathroom space. The sleek design is defined by slender cylindrical shapes complemented by slim profiles on the lever handles and spouts. Other appealing features include an increased spout height for enhanced comfort and a 90-degree swivel angle for better accessibility and easier cleaning.

"As an interior designer, I believe the way we experience water has the power to elevate everyday routines into something truly special," said César Giraldo, founder and principal designer of César Giraldo Design. "GROHE's elegant fittings and fixtures not only enhance the aesthetic of any space but also create a sanctuary where one can unwind and rejuvenate. Elevating your bathroom to a luxurious, spa-like retreat is about embracing the serene and revitalizing essence of water in its finest form."

Mix in Nature

Borrowing inspiration from nature as you design your space allows you to introduce a variety of creative water features. You might select a soaking tub with a waterfall feature, a soothing standing fountain or a countertop fountain that provides tranquil water sounds and incorporates other natural elements like river rock. To further enhance your nature-inspired oasis, incorporate lush greenery and plenty of natural light.

In the Bathtub

There are few things quite like soaking your cares away in a deep tub, especially in the comfort of your own home. The wisdom of keeping an eye on the details extends to the tub, where you can make a leisurely soak even more enticing. Take the faucet you use to fill your tub as an example – modern and sleek yet warm and tactile, GROHE Essence faucets are versatile choices for creating harmonious bathrooms that feel luxurious and inviting. Freestanding styles make for a perfect complement to freestanding tubs while the collection's deck-mounted styles include features like a hand shower for effortless rinsing.

Add Calming Scents

Remember, a true personal sanctuary should soothe all the senses, so while you focus on more tactile and visual features, don't overlook the power of smell. Enhancing your oasis with calming scents can help keep you grounded and relieve stress, and many appealing fragrances reflect the allure of the aquatics, like those that mimic the ocean or rainfall.

Find more ways to transform your bathroom into an oasis retreat at grohe.us.

