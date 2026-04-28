Creating a Sustainable Impact: Fosun International Releases 2025 ESG Report and Climate Information Disclosures Report

HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), released the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2025 (the "ESG Report"). Facing the increasingly severe challenges of global climate change, Fosun released its fourth Climate Information Disclosures Report with reference to Part D ("New Climate Requirements") of Appendix C2 "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Code" of the Main Board Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the framework of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the International Financial Reporting Standards S2 Climate-related Disclosures Requirements ("IFRS S2").

As an industry group rooted in China with a global presence, Fosun always places sustainability at the core of its strategy, responding to the expectations of the times and society through concrete actions. Fosun's sustainable development strategy, "Create IMPACT", centers on six long-term strategic directions, which stand for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive, and T: Transparency.

Actively driving global sustainable development and achieving outstanding ESG ratings

Driven by "innovation" and "globalization", Fosun actively advances the integration of ESG into its businesses, accelerates low-carbon transition, increases responsible investment, and strengthens social initiatives. By "Combining Global Resources with China's Capabilities", Fosun operates responsibly in more than 40 countries and regions, contributing the power of Fosun to global sustainable development. As a responsible global citizen, Fosun officially joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact") in 2014. It fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and has deeply integrated these principles into its "Create IMPACT" sustainable development strategy and code of conduct.

Over the past year, despite global economic, environmental, and social uncertainties, Fosun remained steadfast in its long-term sustainability commitment and delivered strong results. According to the latest MSCI rating model (version 5.0), Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to AAA. It has maintained a Hang Seng Sustainability Rating of AA-. It has also been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and consistently ranked among the top 1% in China. Its FTSE Russell ESG score rose to 4.2 and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive time.

Actively responding to climate change and promoting low-carbon transition

In response to climate change and low-carbon transition, Fosun actively responds to the national "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emissions reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. Building on its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Fosun has set a mid-term target to reduce the intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 20% by 2034, using 2024 as the base year. This reflects Fosun's rigorous management of operational emissions and demonstrates the Group's commitment and execution in advancing low-carbon transition.

Regarding green finance, Fosun continues to leverage sustainability-linked financing instruments to expand funding sources for low-carbon and sustainable transition. In 2025, Fosun completed the refinancing of its maturing syndicated loan, arranging a new three‑year sustainability‑linked syndicated loan with an initial tranche equivalent to USD675 million. The facility retained a greenshoe option to attract additional bank participation. At its signing in September 2025, the total syndicated amount was raised to an equivalent of USD910 million, setting a new record for the Company's offshore syndicated loan size in the past five years and establishing a benchmark for the largest syndicated loan of its kind by a Chinese privately-owned enterprise in the offshore market in 2025. This achievement reflects capital‑market recognition of Fosun International's sustainability commitment and its efforts to optimize financing structure.

The Group actively encourages its member companies to carry out climate actions. The Bund Finance Center (BFC), Fosun's main office and a landmark in Shanghai, introduced and followed the LEED Certification, which is hailed as the "Oscar Award" in the green building industry, from the early planning stage, obtaining LEED Gold Certification during the initial phase of construction. BFC also obtained the LEED Platinum certification in 2022 with the highest score globally. In 2025, 97% of Club Med's eligible resorts had passed the audit and obtained the Green Globe Certification, the world's leading certification for sustainable tourism. Besides, Atlantis Sanya, Taicang Alps Resort and Lijiang Club Med Resort had obtained LEED Gold Certification, demonstrating Fosun's ongoing efforts and achievements in green building and sustainable tourism.

Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade) announced the launch of the Impact Center for Climate Change (ICCC) at COP29, the 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to promote innovation in climate risk management, and highlighted its achievements at COP30, the 30th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC. Since its establishment a year ago, ICCC has made breakthroughs in forest fire risk modeling and developed modeling tools and early warning systems for flood disasters, supporting disaster prevention policies and strengthening community resilience.

Concurrently, Fidelidade released its innovative investment program — Florestas de Portugal. The fund strives for a sustainable investment model that balances economic returns with environmental benefits through forest management, carbon capture, and proactive land management. It serves as an exemplary model for the insurance industry to leverage the power of finance for biodiversity conservation and climate actions.

In 2025, Fosun continued to leverage low-carbon technologies to organize the Yuyuan Lantern Festival, putting carbon neutrality into practice and incorporating oriental lifestyle aesthetics into sustainable development. Supported by Fosun's global platform, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival has gone international, having been held successively in Paris, France, Hanoi, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand. It has played a key role in Sino-foreign cultural exchange, continuously telling "China Stories" to the world and conveying the vision of sustainable living.

Leveraging innovation to bring hope of cure to patients

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy, upholding its original aspiration of bringing hope of cure to more patients. Targeting unmet medical needs, its Health business segment's strategic focus is on key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases, while actively expanding into cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, it continues to consolidate its core technical platforms including but not limited to antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), small molecules and cell therapies. Additionally, it actively advances cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids.

Among them, HANSIZHUANG, HLX43, HLX22, and other marketed and pipeline innovative drugs have delivered several "world's first" breakthroughs. HANSIZHUANG became the world's first monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 approved for first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and has been approved for marketing in over 40 countries and regions. HLX43 has shown significant advantages, with a favorable efficacy and safety profile in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gynecological tumors, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and other indications. HLX22 is the world's first anti-HER2-targeted therapy to receive Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) approvals from both US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) for gastric cancer.

In addition, Fosun Pharma continues to support the health development of African communities. As of 31 December 2025, Fosun Pharma's independently developed artesunate for injection had saved more than 88 million severe malaria patients worldwide, with more than 440 million doses supplied globally.

Business for good, actively giving back to society

Fosun remains committed to "Business for Good". In order to better promote the fulfilment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Fosun Foundation has continued to advance the Rural Doctors Program. Since its launch in 2017, the program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions across the country, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million rural families. In addition, it has introduced the "AI Rural Doctor Assistant" to grassroots communities to enhance the coverage and efficiency of medical services.

Linking ESG performance to Board appraisal through a top-down, long-term ESG mechanism

Fosun has established a top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement and has included ESG management performance as an evaluation factor in the Executive Directors' performance assessment, and the ESG management performance appraisal mechanism is also extended to the CEOs of the Group and the personnel in charge of each business group. Fosun has set up an ESG Board Committee under the Board of Directors (the "Board") to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing the Group's ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee under the management to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to implement ESG strategies and related actions and ensure the establishment of appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to focus on its core businesses, uphold innovation, and pursue globalization. At the same time, Fosun will continue to closely follow global sustainability trends, continuously refine its ESG management, actively respond to national strategies, ensure information security, implement "dual carbon" goals, participate in philanthropic initiatives, and protect employees' rights and interests. Leveraging the resources and advantages of its global industrial ecosystem, Fosun endeavors to make a greater impact on sustainable development and continuously contribute to a better world.

For more information on Fosun's ESG, please refer to Fosun International's ESG Report 2025 posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website (http://www.hkexnews.hk)

or the Company's ESG webpage (https://en.fosun.com/esg/)

The electronic copy of the Climate Information Disclosures Report 2025 is available on the Company's ESG webpage (https://en.fosun.com/esg/)

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of families in Health, Happiness and Wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 31 December 2025, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB716.2 billion, and its latest MSCI ESG rating is AAA.

SOURCE Fosun