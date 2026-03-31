Guo Guangchang: Fosun International's NAV reaches HKD18.1 Per Share, Focusing Resources on Core, High‑Growth Areas

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of 31 March, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, stated at Fosun International's 2025 annual results presentation that the RMB23.4 billion impairment provision was a "prudent accounting measure, not a reflection of operational issues". He described the impairment as "repairing the roof on a sunny day" and said that the management is confident in Fosun's future development.

Guo Guangchang emphasized that, from a long-term perspective, this impairment marks Fosun's entry into a new stage of development. "We will resolutely divest assets with low profitability and value below target, and focus our resources on core, high‑growth areas, steering the Company toward a leaner, healthier, and more sustainable future."

He explained that the operating results of Fosun's various business segments indicate that Fosun's core businesses remain solid. The pharmaceutical business has continued to make breakthroughs in its global expansion, with multiple products launched overseas and several promising pipeline products. The insurance business saw growth both domestically and internationally, with Fosun Insurance Portugal expanding its business into regions such as Latin America and Africa. Meanwhile, domestic insurance companies, Fosun United Health Insurance and Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance, recorded significant profit increases. In the culture and tourism business, Club Med achieved record-high results.

"These businesses are capable of generating sustainable profit and cash flow, laying the foundation for Fosun's continued growth. Following this significant impairment, Fosun's future operating results will more accurately reflect the underlying quality of our core businesses. I believe Fosun has the ability to navigate through cycles. While we may face some short-term challenges, these efforts will position Fosun for steadier, longer-term growth," said Guo Guangchang.

He stated that Fosun's management has clear expectations and full confidence in the Company's future development. Fosun International's adjusted net asset value (NAV) was RMB133.5 billion, with a NAV per share reaching HKD18.1. The Company's Board of Directors has announced a share buyback program. Fosun's major shareholder and management team will also increase their holdings in the shares of the Company. In the future, Fosun will actively explore and gradually introduce further measures to reward shareholders, including optimizing the dividend mechanism, in line with operational improvements and cash flow conditions.

On the evening of 30 March, Fosun International announced its 2025 annual results. During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB173.43 billion, and adjusted industrial operation profit was RMB4 billion. Its four core subsidiaries generated RMB128.2 billion in revenue, accounting for 74% of the Group's total revenue. Among them, Fosun Pharma achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of RMB3.371 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.69%. Fosun Insurance Portugal achieved a net profit attributable to owners of the parent of EUR201 million, up 15.8% year-on-year.

Compared to prior years, Fosun's results have largely remained stable. However, Fosun made non-cash impairment provisions and value revaluations on certain real estate projects with impairment indicators and goodwill and intangible assets of certain non-core business segments, resulting in a book loss of RMB23.4 billion in 2025, of which real estate-related impairment accounted for approximately 55%, while impairment of non-core assets accounted for approximately 45%.

SOURCE Fosun