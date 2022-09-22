Creating Community Change With TK-3rd Campus Grand Opening

New Scholarship Prep Building to Serve Additional Homeless and Foster Youth Students

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 30, the faculty and students of Scholarship Prep Public School will celebrate the grand opening of their new TK through 3rd-grade campus with an official ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9:00 AM. Located at 1821 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana and less than two miles from its flagship campus, the 19,000-square-foot facility offers bright and spacious classrooms and is Scholarship Prep's first ground-up build.

Pictured is Kindergarten teacher, Bernadette Valdivia

After receiving a seven-year renewal from the Orange County Department of Education in 2020, Scholarship Prep remains committed to seeing all students succeed and provides free comprehensive, wraparound services to support its diverse foster and homeless youth population in achieving their unlimited potential. With over 20% of Scholarship Prep's current student population identified as homeless or foster youth, this expansion will help in its continued mission to Create Community Change.

With consideration of the school's project-based learning academic program, these 16 large classrooms accommodate flexible seating for 400 students, creating space for students to collaborate, research, problem-solve, and present their work while addressing essential questions and real-world problems.

A focal point of this beautiful new facility is a mural that greets students each morning upon arrival. Created by artist Brian Peterson , the mural represents key figures of color who positively contributed to society in a myriad of ways, including civil service, social justice, civil rights, arts, and athletics. It serves to both educate and inspire students.

Executive Director and Co-Founder Jason Watts shares, "It is an especially exciting time for Scholarship Prep, as our brand new, state-of-the-art campus provides a unique opportunity for TK-3rd grade students throughout Orange County. We have designed a space that invites and excites students to learn and supports their social and emotional well-being. When you create an environment that is both nurturing and visually stimulating, there's no limit to the levels of achievement students can attain if you accompany that with a caring, loving staff and excellent teaching. We hope it will be a beacon for educational excellence for many generations."

Founded in 2015, Scholarship Prep is a network of Public Charter Schools providing a collegiate-inspired education environment to underserved communities. The organization is committed to creating community change by operating university-inspired, trauma-informed public schools for all students, especially those experiencing homelessness or those in the foster care system. Scholarship Prep operates schools in Santa Ana, Oceanside, and Los Angeles. For more information, go to www.scholarshipschools.org

