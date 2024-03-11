Creating the Future: Conversational AI Innovator Paradox Promotes Industry Leader Adam Godson to CEO

Coming off the strongest quarter in company history and 1,000%+ growth since 2020, the builders of award-winning Conversational AI technology for HR and recruiting announced that founder Aaron Matos is promoting Adam Godson to Chief Executive Officer, with Matos now serving as Executive Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the global leader in leveraging Conversational AI to transform how employers like McDonald's, Nestlé, CVS Health, General Motors, and Marriott International get hiring work done, today announced the promotion of President and Chief Product Officer Adam Godson to the role of Chief Executive Officer, with founder Aaron Matos moving into the Executive Chairman role.

"From day one at Paradox, we set out to build an enduring company of scale by embracing AI in a way that drives real, measurable impact for our clients," said Matos. "Serving Paradox continues to be the ultimate honor, and I couldn't be prouder of the progress we've made toward that goal. As we look to our next chapter, Adam is the ideal steward for Paradox's future. He's passionate about recruiting and HR, and he cares deeply about the people he serves. Adam is a great partner, and we share an obsession for transforming this industry — and our clients' organizations — for the better. I couldn't be more excited for our clients and Team Paradox."

Godson, who started his career as an HR practitioner and served as the Chief Technology Officer at Cielo, joined Paradox in 2020 as Chief Product Officer and was promoted to President in 2023, leading Paradox's global product and engineering teams. Since joining, Godson's teams have helped the AI innovator achieve more than 1,000% growth — adding hundreds of clients, winning numerous awards (including multiple HR Executive Product of the Year awards), and finishing 2023 with the strongest quarter in the company's history.

In 2023, Paradox was highlighted as an early adopter of Workday's AI Marketplace — a curated group of AI and ML apps within the Workday ecosystem — and was also honored as a Workday Partner Innovation Award winner for its commitment to powering Workday customers' success. Paradox is also an SAP Endorsed partner , helping SAP clients globally transform their recruitment process with Conversational AI. Paradox has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years and has twice ranked as the fastest growing recruiting technology company on Deloitte's Fast 500.

While those accomplishments are meaningful, Godson said he's proudest of the team that Paradox has built and the results it is driving for clients — including high impact transformations for companies like General Motors , Nestlé , Compass Group and McDonald's .

"It's an incredible privilege to follow Aaron as CEO and lead Paradox on our next phase of innovation and growth," said Godson. "We've seen the impact that Conversational AI can have on our clients, and we're proud of building a different kind of software company — where care for our clients and the candidates we serve is what matters most. I'm excited to carry forward that culture, while continuing to have access to Aaron's experience and mentorship as we bring new products to market and drive innovation for our clients."

"Paradox has built a company that's revolutionizing our industry," said Joe Shaker, President of Shaker Recruitment Marketing and long-time partner of Paradox. "Adam has not only played a pivotal role in that revolution but also is admired by clients and partners throughout the ecosystem. He'll provide a steady hand running the day to day and propelling that vision forward. Adam and Aaron have spent decades figuring out what's next in HR technology, and I'm excited to see what they've got up their sleeves for Paradox's next act."

As Executive Chairman, Matos will continue to serve as an advisor and mentor to Godson, Paradox's Board of Directors and the company's executive team — focusing on developing and refining the company's strategic vision and working collaboratively with the product team on future innovations. Mike Gregoire, who also sits on the board of AMD and Smartsheets, will continue as Lead Independent Director of Paradox's Board of Directors. Gregoire was previously the CEO of Taleo and CA Technologies, and is the founding partner of investment firm Brighton Park Capital , which led Paradox's Series B investment.

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is transforming how global employers get hiring work done with the power of Conversational AI. Serving nearly 1,000 global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's Conversational AI assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through simple, frictionless mobile, chat- and SMS-driven interactions. Paradox's award-winning products include its Conversational ATS and Conversational Career Sites, as well as products built to automate interview scheduling, simplify the application process, and dramatically improve efficiency on larger HCM platforms like Workday, SAP, Oracle, UKG, ADP, and more. To see the impact conversational AI is having with its clients, visit Paradox's client stories page .

In less than seven years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019, 2021, and 2022, and consecutive honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company has twice been ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500, and has made the Inc. 5000 list the last three consecutive years. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai . To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai .

