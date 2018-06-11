Creatinine Measurement Market Worth 564.5 Million USD by 2023

According to a new market research report "Creatinine Measurement Market by Product (Kits, Reagents), Test Type (Jaffe method, Enzymatic creatinine method), Sample (Serum Creatinine, Urine) and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), Region (North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 564.5 Million by 2023 from USD 377.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, growing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote renal health, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of drug development initiatives are the key drivers for global Creatinine Measurement Market.

Browse 96 market data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Creatinine Measurement Market"

The Jaffe's kinetic method segment is expected to hold the largest in the market in 2018

The Creatinine Measurement Market, by test type, is segmented into the Jaffe's kinetic method and enzymatic method. In 2018, the Jaffe's kinetic method segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Creatinine Measurement Market. The widespread availability and cost-effectiveness of kits and reagents used in Jaffe's kinetic method is a key factor driving the growth of this market.

Based on the type of sample, the blood/serum segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type of sample the Creatinine Measurement Market is segmented into blood/serum and urine samples. The blood/serum segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Most creatinine measurement kits and reagents are based on the analysis of creatinine in blood samples owing to its accuracy in inferring creatinine concentration and low risk of contamination. These benefits are responsible for the increasing adoption of the blood/serum sample for the measurement of creatinine levels.

North America to dominate the Creatinine Measurement Market

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of renal disorders, rising prevalence of other chronic disorders like hypertension and diabetes (which can lead to renal dysfunction) in the region, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to increase awareness about kidney diseases and their early diagnosis.

The Creatinine Measurement Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in this market include F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd (Switzerland)., Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Randox Laboratories (UK)., Pointe Scientific, Inc (US), Sentinel Ch. Spa. (Italy), Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Dialab GmbH (Vienna), Diazyme Laboratories, Inc (US), Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China).

