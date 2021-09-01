Creatio and LowCodify by Mitra Innovation Host Low-Code Virtual Workshop

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it will co-host a low-code virtual workshop with its global systems integrator partner LowCodify , a subsidiary of Mitra Group. The free online event for the APAC region will take place September 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM AEST.

During the 90-minute workshop, industry experts from Creatio and LowCodify by Mitra Innovation will demonstrate how companies can harness and unleash the power of low-code to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and drive tangible business results with fast time-to-market solutions.

LowCodify was created to bring together the power of the Creatio low-code/no-code platform with the digital transformation experience of Creatio's strategic partner Mitra Innovation. The live virtual event is aimed at providing organizations in Australia and the entire APAC region hands-on experience in leveraging the power of low-code/no-code to gain freedom in industry workflow automation and CRM.

The workshop will be led by Harshan Senadhira, Head of Service for LowCodify; Asela Mendis, Business Development for LowCodify; and Andrew Fenton, Chief Sales Officer for EMEA & APAC at Creatio.

Key takeaways from the workshop will include:

How low-code technology translates business ideas into reality. Attendees will learn how to build secure workflows and automate compliance with ATO (Australian Tax Office) regulations.

How using low-code technology can provide tangible business outcomes in finance governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

How to automate common contact centre issues to provide a seamless customer experience.

How to leverage fast time-to-market to deliver an outstanding customer experience in an ever-changing consumer landscape.

More information on the workshop is available on the Lowcodify website including a link to register for the event.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

About LowCodify

LowCodify was created to bring together the power of the Creatio low-code/no-code platform with the digital transformation experience of Mitra. The global system integrator focuses on accelerating innovation and software development for their clients. The company helps customers create new solutions at previously unattainable speeds as well as launch, scale, operate, and evolve them in life. By using highly flexible, well proven RAD framework for low-code innovation LowCodify helps clients achieve outstanding results, in record time and at an unbeatable price.

