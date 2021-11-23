Creatio Announces Its #FreedomToCreate Annual Charitable Initiative Featuring a Unique Digital Mosaic

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today has started their annual charitable initiative ahead of the giving season. This year Creatio invites to participate in their Freedom to Create initiative. The company will donate $10 on behalf of everyone who uploads a photo of their freedom moment to the Creatio website to assemble a unique online mosaic with thousands of creators from all around the world. This is an extended initiative that lasts through February 8, 2022! Every participant can also opt to receive a printed postcard with their uploaded photo shipped by the organizer.

Freedom-to-create experience celebrates the forthcoming of one of the biggest and most powerful updates of Creatio's platform. On February 8th, users will meet Creatio 8.0 along with the new Creatio identity during a one-hour digital event called Freedom Release. The registration for the Creatio 8.0 presentation is now open and free. The global software supplier assures the new update will be fully compatible with the previous versions of the platform.

Similar to last years, the charitable initiative itself does not require any donations from the participants – Creatio is donating the whole sum on their end. The more participants partaking, the more those in need Creatio will help. Moreover, the company will double the donation for every photo shared on social media with the #FreedomToCreate hashtag. Join the initiative now!

"This year we extended the timeframe for our charity initiative so more people could become a part of it. We are grateful for the opportunity to join effort with our partners, customers, and their peers to give back to the community and bring some joy to those in need," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio.

More information about last year's initiative can be found here.

