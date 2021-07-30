Creatio Builds on Existing Relationship with AWS--Available in AWS Marketplace Now

BOSTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, continues to build on its existing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and expands into the AWS Marketplace. Now Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM is available in the AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This expansive collaboration will allow AWS users to procure Creatio's consolidated build as well as renew or extend subscription to the platform right in their AWS Management Console.

"We have been working with AWS for years on the hosting and cloud infrastructure side, and now we are happy to expand our cooperation further to AWS Marketplace. This cooperation will help us deliver value to more operational, digital, and IT leaders and help them drive their process automation initiatives. Creatio's intuitive no-code platform is designed to allow businesses to transform at light speed without burdening their resources. With AWS, we are committed to providing top-notch experience for organizations in their journey to accelerate operations, streamline cross-departmental collaboration, and grow," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for the automation of any business idea in minutes. The company offers a composable approach to application development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions, and thus, accelerating time-to-market.

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

