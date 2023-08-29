USA Managed Care Organization Becomes Creatio Customer to Revolutionize Healthcare Delivery

A major player in the healthcare industry has chosen Creatio's innovative no-code platform as the centerpiece of their tech strategy

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced USA Managed Care Organization became its customer. USA Managed Care Organization (USA MCO) is a leading figure in the healthcare sector, distinguished as the largest, most comprehensive, privately held Preferred Provider Organization in America. Driven by an unwavering commitment to continual innovation and the optimal utilization of resources, formerly tied up in maintaining legacy systems, USA MCO embarked on its business transformation journey. The project commences with migration from IBM Mainframe, Sage CRM, and custom-developed applications to Creatio.

On a mission to enhance its healthcare service delivery systems for continued growth and flexibility well into the future, with Creatio's platform, USA MCO will automate its core client and provider relations, sales, marketing and service workflows to streamline centralizing data operations, facility and physician contracting, claims repricing, claims negotiations, Medicare Supplement hospital network management, provider network development, and more.

Creatio won the competition thanks to its domain expertise, tailored vertical solutions, and its composable no-code platform, offering a maximum degree of freedom in business automation.

Creatio's no-code platform will deliver:

Agile Workflow Automation : Optimizing core business processes to ensure seamless automation and eliminate bottlenecks to enhance efficiency.

: Optimizing core business processes to ensure seamless automation and eliminate bottlenecks to enhance efficiency. Accelerated Innovation : Swift implementation of new ideas and solutions, fostering innovation and allowing to stay ahead in the dynamic healthcare industry.

: Swift implementation of new ideas and solutions, fostering innovation and allowing to stay ahead in the dynamic healthcare industry. Data-Driven Decision-Making : Consolidation of data from various sources into a unified system to empower users with data-driven insights and drive informed decision-making along with strategic planning.

: Consolidation of data from various sources into a unified system to empower users with data-driven insights and drive informed decision-making along with strategic planning. Enhanced Customer Experience: Tailored application development to cater to the distinctive needs of patients and providers. Resulting in elevated customer experiences and increased loyalty.

The implementation process is led by Meritus Solutions.

