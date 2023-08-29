USA Managed Care Organization Becomes Creatio Customer to Revolutionize Healthcare Delivery

News provided by

Creatio

29 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

A major player in the healthcare industry has chosen Creatio's innovative no-code platform as the centerpiece of their tech strategy

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced USA Managed Care Organization became its customer. USA Managed Care Organization (USA MCO) is a leading figure in the healthcare sector, distinguished as the largest, most comprehensive, privately held Preferred Provider Organization in America. Driven by an unwavering commitment to continual innovation and the optimal utilization of resources, formerly tied up in maintaining legacy systems, USA MCO embarked on its business transformation journey. The project commences with migration from IBM Mainframe, Sage CRM, and custom-developed applications to Creatio.

On a mission to enhance its healthcare service delivery systems for continued growth and flexibility well into the future, with Creatio's platform, USA MCO will automate its core client and provider relations, sales, marketing and service workflows to streamline centralizing data operations, facility and physician contracting, claims repricing, claims negotiations, Medicare Supplement hospital network management, provider network development, and more.

Creatio won the competition thanks to its domain expertise, tailored vertical solutions, and its composable no-code platform, offering a maximum degree of freedom in business automation.

Creatio's no-code platform will deliver:

  • Agile Workflow Automation: Optimizing core business processes to ensure seamless automation and eliminate bottlenecks to enhance efficiency.
  • Accelerated Innovation: Swift implementation of new ideas and solutions, fostering innovation and allowing to stay ahead in the dynamic healthcare industry.
  • Data-Driven Decision-Making: Consolidation of data from various sources into a unified system to empower users with data-driven insights and drive informed decision-making along with strategic planning.
  • Enhanced Customer Experience: Tailored application development to cater to the distinctive needs of patients and providers. Resulting in elevated customer experiences and increased loyalty.

The implementation process is led by Meritus Solutions.

About Creatio 

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
+1 617 765 7997
[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio

Also from this source

Mutualista Pichincha is Harnessing Creatio's One Platform to Automate Finserv Workflows

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.