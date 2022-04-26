Creatio Has Been Recognized in the CRM Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research

The report is to aid revenue leaders select the vendor that best meets the requirements of their business

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized in the CRM Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.

Nucleus Research, a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services, has analyzed the industry's top players. The matrix is to aid revenue leaders select the vendor that best meets the requirements of their business and empowers sales and marketing teams to increase the bottom line.

The vendors were evaluated by Nucleus Research based on the functionality and usability of their solutions, informed by customer and user conversations, vendor participation, and Nucleus' year-round assessment of technology deployments.

Creatio believes that the company has been recognized thanks to the genuine care it has for its clients' businesses. Genuine care has become a defining part of Creatio DNA. The Creatio team is committed to helping its customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Its offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons.

Try Creatio for free >>

Request access to the full report from Nucleus Research >>

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Contact:

Vera Mayuk

6177657997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio