Creatio Hosted an Unprecedented 24-Hour virtual Event in 7 Languages for IT and Digital Leaders Worldwide

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, held a unique virtual event about creating a low-code company called ACCELERATE Global. On October 28, a worldwide 24-hour livestream conference gathered thousands of digital, IT and business leaders across the world to discuss how to create a low-code company and transform for the new reality.

ACCELERATE Global connected attendees with the world's brightest minds sharing insights on a variety of topics including digital transformation, low-code strategy for business success, acceleration in times of uncertainty, and more. Forward-thinking business executives, citizen and professional software developers, and experts from various verticals participated in the unique event for the industry, joined open discussions, and networked in the virtual expo zone, and communicated with peers in chats. Thanks to the support of Creatio's partners, ACCELERATE Global included seven language tracks: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Bahasa.

"Creatio was thrilled to be the organizer of such a global gathering joined by thousands of professionals seeking to create a low-code company and accelerate digital transformation in the time of change. ACCELERATE Global was a one-of-a-kind experience - we were live for 24 hours joined by our partners, clients, prospects, and leaders from all over the world! I am thankful to everyone who contributed to making this event such a success!" - Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner, Creatio.

If you missed the event, you can get the recordings on demand on the organization's website.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media contact:

Vera Mayuk

[email protected]

617 765 7997

SOURCE Creatio

Related Links

https://www.creatio.com/

