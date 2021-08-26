Creatio Hosts the First in History Event for Financial Services Industry Focused on No-code Technologies

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, is inviting professionals from the Financial Services industry to its unparalleled online event No-code Day: Finserv Industry on October 5th. The virtual conference is aimed at equipping its attendees with knowledge and skills to drive innovation, leverage talent with a no-code approach, and improve the efficiency of front and middle-office.

No-code Day: Finserv Industry features six sessions for varying roles in finance, over 30 expert speakers, and vetted practical content to help master strategic skills. During the online event, attendees will learn about latest tech trends, innovative approaches to doing business today, applying the no-code approach to different modern banking functions, and ways to gain a competitive advantage on the market to meet customer expectations.

"We recognize that financial organizations are under pressure of being disrupted by fintech startups, and a no-code development approach can address that threat. No-code offers immense potential to businesses; it allows for the engagement of employees without coding skills into workflow automation projects, thus speeding up and scaling the business transformation process," said Creatio CEO and Founder Katherine Kostereva.

The event sessions include:

Consumer Banking — a step-by-step guide on how to connect with retail customers in a new way.

Business Banking — practical suggestions on building stronger relationships with business clients through data insights and seamless interaction.

Customer Experience —illustrative examples on how to enhance your client excellence.

Governance, risk and compliance — best practices on how to improve decision quality and reduce risks.

Lending, loan recovery, and payments — insights on bring innovation to reduce complexity and improve decision accuracy.

Corporate functions and middle office - recommendations on how to streamline internal workflows and operations.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

