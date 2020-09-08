Creatio is Among the Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its recognition in The 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards by CRM Magazine. The inaugural list highlights the leading companies and a quick CRM market overview.

This year, the CRM Magazine editors, industry analysts and consultants thought trustworthiness first, when revamped the Leader Awards selection process for 2020. The panel of judges selected five leaders in 10 categories, spanning sales, marketing, and customer service.

According to CRM Magazine, "Lager and others particularly like the company's low-code/no-code stance, which makes process design, partner collaboration, integrations, and app extension much easier. But Creatio's ease of use extends beyond that."

The evaluated offering is CRM Creatio, a suit of Sales Creatio, Marketing Creatio and Service Creatio. These full-fledged products for marketing, sales and service can be bundled or used separately, and are backed by a low-code platform that accelerates processes automation.

Previously the company was recognized in the awards under bpm'online name.

"New name, same commitment to quality, if not more," noted Marshall Lager, an independent CRM Analyst and Consultant.

"Creatio's unified low-code platform for process management and CRM helps align sales, marketing and service for organizations of various verticals around the world. We are extremely honored that Creatio was selected as one of the best CRM software and solutions," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "This recognition is an affirmation of the hard work our team puts in to provide top-notch solutions that accelerate business transformation," added Katherine.

