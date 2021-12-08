Creatio Joins the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate Program to Drive New Business Through Co-sell AWS Partner Support

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, builds on its existing relationship with Amazon Web Services, and joins the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell initiative for AWS Partner Network (APN) members that run on or integrate with AWS. The program aims to provide better customer outcomes, assure mutual commitment from AWS and partners, thus helping partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles. Through this collaboration, Creatio is looking to supply even more global enterprises with robust tools to automate industry-specific workflows and CRM with no-code in a single environment.

"Creatio and Amazon Web Services share a common vision of helping new businesses and established market players alike to navigate the changing business environment. We join forces with AWS to aid organizations in achieving operational excellence, boosting conversions, and increasing the bottom line," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Creatio plans to continue expanding collaboration with AWS to generate more joint opportunities. The alliance is aimed at a stronger co-sell motion, as well as additional opportunities for integration and providing the best possible digital experiences for millions of active customers worldwide.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

About AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is for AWS Partner Network (APN) members, who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides its partners with co-sell support and benefits to easily gain access to millions of AWS customers throughout the world.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

