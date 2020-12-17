Creatio Launches Global Annual Survey to Explore the State of the Low-Code Market

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is launching a global study with a survey of digital, IT and business leaders on the state of low-code penetration around the world. The multi-award winning company sets out to explore recent business app development initiatives and low-code market trends, as well as discover current and future market development directions.

Over the next month, Creatio will be collecting responses from various industries and regions. The results will help organizations around the globe build competitive digital transformation and application development strategies for 2021 and beyond.

In times of change and uncertainty, businesses seek strategies that will enable them to strengthen resilience and serve their customers best. Many organizations have been reinventing customer, partner and employee engagement this year. Creatio's mission is to help enterprises accelerate transformation and create low-code companies that are customer-centric and agile. The company sees the global, cross-industrial survey results as an asset that will help leaders gain actionable insights and contribute to building winning strategies.

The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete. All survey participants will receive a courtesy copy of the exclusive research report. Those who complete the survey by December 31st will also receive a subscription to National Geographic (or similar).

Creatio invites digital, IT and business leaders to take the survey here.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.creatio.com/

