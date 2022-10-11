Creatio Named a Leader and High Performer in 9 Categories Including No-Code, Low-Code, BPM, CRM, and Contact Center Software I Fall 2022 by G2

Creatio is once again ranked among globally recognized providers of no-code, low-code, BPM, and CRM solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Reports, Fall 2022 by G2 for No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, CRM Software, Contact Center Software, and Rapid Application Development (RAD) Software and a High Performer in Sales Analytics Software, Sales Platforms Software, and Workflow Management Software.

The company has been also recognized as Momentum Leader in the Momentum Grid® for the Low-Code Development Platforms, the Business Process Management, and the CRM, ranking in the top 25% of these categories of products. Additionally, Creatio has been named the Easiest To Do Business With Enterprise in the Relationship Index, the Easiest To Use the product in the Usability Index for the Mid-Market category, and earned the 'Users Love Us' badge.

G2 is a world-renowned peer-to-peer software review platform that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as aggregated from online sources and social networks.

G2's quarterly Grid® reports aim to help IT, operational, and digital leaders choose the right solution to solve real-world business problems by assessing which products have had the most satisfied customers, highest adoption rates, largest presence in the market, etc.

Creatio believes it has been rated highly by G2 users thanks to its commitment to long-term customer success and business growth made possible with its powerful yet intuitive no-code platform that provides freedom to digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

