Creatio Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader in the August 2020 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management(1) for the second year in a row. Overall, it is the fifth consecutive year the company has been included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management.

The report evaluates vendors to help organizations assess the right lead management solution that fits their needs best. Creatio believes its position as a Leader in the August 2020 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management recognizes its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, "Lead management integrates business process and technology across customer-facing teams for data collection and analysis to close the loop between marketing and its sales channels."

Marketing Creatio is a multichannel marketing platform to orchestrate customer journeys and accelerate lead-to-revenue. It can be used separately or as a part of a CRM suite – coupled with Sales Creatio and Service Creatio, backed by a low-code platform. Creatio's product line comes with robust low-code capabilities, allowing to create custom solutions and automate business ideas without coding skills.

"Creatio has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management for the second consecutive year, which I believe is thanks to the uniqueness of our low-code platform for process management and CRM," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "It fosters collaboration and ultimate alignment of marketing teams with other units and makes processes of managing leads and turning them into loyal customers seamless. Backed by a low-code platform, Marketing Creatio offers limitless possibilities for tailoring lead management processes and marketing campaigns to the specific needs of every organization. This makes it a perfect fit for various industries aiming at automating operations at scale with ease," she added.

(1) Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management, Ilona Hansen, Julian Poulter, Noah Elkin, Christy Ferguson, 17 August 2020. *Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized within the report as "bpm'online."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

