Creatio Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its been positioned as a Leader in the September 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms. Creatio has been evaluated for Marketing Creatio, a ready-to-use platform for automating marketing campaigns and lead management workflows with no-code.

The report recognizes 12 vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision to provide readers with an unbiased assessment of how well these vendors are performing against Gartner market views. Creatio believes its Leader position is thanks to its ability to execute and vision.

Marketing Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified no-code CRM platform to accelerate sales, marketing, service, and operations. Creatio offerings also include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons.

The product Marketing Creatio is a ready-to-use platform to automate marketing campaigns and lead management workflows with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. It offers powerful capabilities for segmentation and audience management, end-to-end lead engagement, omnichannel campaigns, ABM workflows, out-of-the-box AI/ML models to increase conversions and pipeline contribution, improve productivity and efficiency of go-to-market teams.

We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms year after year.

We believe this recognition is a testament to Creatio's marketing automation capabilities and our focus on helping organizations drive business growth and agility with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.

