Creatio Named Best Business Process Management Software of 2021 by Digital.com

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it made the list of The Best Business Process Management Software of 2021 by Digital.com.

Digital.com is a leading independent review website for business tools, products, and services. Its research team conducted an assessment of over 130 business process software vendors. The list features top 15 vendors that were selected based on product capabilities.

Creatio helps organizations create low-code companies by providing a platform that allows for digitizing key business processes, changing faster, and reinventing engagement with customers, partners and employees. The company's low-code BPM platform embraces the "Everyone a Developer" concept for a seamless Business-IT alignment. With Creatio, building business processes of any complexity is as easy as playing with LEGO: any employee from any department can move elements, engage peers, comment on actions and manage all processes in a single environment with ease.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

